Hanging lamps for bedroom that will compel you to ditch side-table lamps

Love lamps and lights? Have a quick take on unique hanging lamps for the bedroom. There are various types of lamps found in the contemporary era. Be it side table lamps, ceiling lamps, tall lamps, fluorescent lamps, projector lamps, antique lamps, glass lamps or wall mounted lamps, you LOVE them all for their structure and illuminating power. Each bedroom lamp not only disseminates positive and cosy vibes but makes your bedroom lively and aesthetic. Right from bedside lamps there is a drastic switch to hanging lamps for the bedroom. They are also known as pendant lamps. If you are pondering for beautiful lamps for the bedroom then don't waste much time, SCROLL DOWN RIGHT NOW!

Here are the best hanging lamps for bedroom:

This beautiful lamp is also called a pendant lamp. It is made up of metal and coated with gold paint. It is meant to be wall mounted and the best way to hang it is right from the ceiling. The lamp that is crafted with the help of glass has a milky shade and a moon like appearance. This lamp is one of the antique lamps that hook the guest in a jiffy.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 699

2. Homesake Diamond Cluster Hanging Lamp for Bedroom

If you wish to illuminate your bedroom with decorative lamps, then you must pay heed to this piece of modern art. This hanging lamp is a striking cluster pendant that features three graduated diamond shaped lights. These lights are suspended from a round plate on black-finished rods. The overall appearance of the pendant lamp is artfully displayed at different heights.

Price: Rs. 3900

Deal: Rs. 1450

3. Homesake Wire Mesh Lamp for Bedroom

This hanging lamp disseminates traditional vibes. It has a graduated black coloured steel mesh with a 40 inch adjustable cord with metal base cap. This pendant lamp for the bedroom is not just used as a night lamp but also a side wall lamp. It is handcrafted and made in India by skilled artisans.

Price: Rs. 2000

Deal: Rs. 890

4. Lyse Decor Aluminium Hanging Pendant Lamp

This copper based hanging pendant lamp is one of the best decorative lamps found in the bedroom. It is crafted with high quality materials and is easy to install. This hanging lamp for the bedroom comes with a string for adjusting the height of the lamp as per requirement. The traditional yet modern look of this lamp pleases every old soul.

Price: Rs. 2500

Deal: Rs. 649

5. GreyWings Love Bird Cage Hanging Pendant Lamp

Are you looking for romantic lamps for the bedroom? Check out this vintage edition Love Bird Cage Hanging Pendant Lamp. This hanging lamp is crafted with the best quality wood, rope, glass and metal. It is a perfect traditional yet trending lamp for the bedroom. It comes with two wooden sculpted love birds and a metal cage with a natural rope roof. It asks for an incandescent bulb for highly alluring illumination.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 999

6. HAQ METAL WORKS Antique Moroccan Cylinder Wall Hanging Lamp

This hanging lamp is made up of vintage metal. It is cylindrical in shape and considered to be one of the best hanging lamps for the bedroom. It also has an antique shade of gold and intricate patterns all over. Be it standing lamps or floor lamps, nothing can live upto the alluring power of wall mounted hanging lamps.

Price: Rs. 2999

Deal: Rs. 1199

7. Crosscut furniture Smart Cosmo Series Ceiling Hanging Pendant lamp

This hanging pendant lamp is made up of plywood. It only diffuses light softly and prevents glare. It is not just a lamp, it is a modern craft interior decor element. The fast and quick assembling feature of this hanging lamp for the bedroom is highly appreciated. It acts as a modern art in daytime and casts stunning geometric patterns at night. What’s more? Nuts and fittings are all included with the hanging lamp.

Price: Rs. 2499

Deal: Rs. 985

8. Hanging Lamp Electric Antique Wooden Ceiling Lamp

Hanging Lamp Electric Antique Wooden Ceiling Lamp is a lamp that comes with a canopy. It is attractive and needs no hard and fast installation. It is an antique corded electric hanging lamp for bedroom, living room as well as kitchen. It is simple in structure yet extremely elegant.

Price: Rs. 3290

Deal: Rs. 890

To find the correct hanging lamps for the bedroom is not an easy job. It requires a creative eye to save energy and still achieve superior lighting in the bedroom. If you are pondering small lamps for the bedroom then don’t miss a chance to glance through these hanging lamps. They are easy to install, easy to maintain and indeed decorative from all angles.

