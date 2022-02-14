Happy Valentine’s Day 2022: Last minute gifting options under Rs 1999 for your girlfriend or wife

Valentine’s day is finally here but if you haven’t decided on what to gift her, here is your final chance to make it up to her. Scroll on and check out these beautiful gifting options from Amazon that are affordable and also a favourite among all girls. They are romantic as well as thoughtful gifting options that your girl can’t say no to. Don’t make it too late, get her the gifts and shower her with the love she deserves right away!

Handbag

Handbags are a useful gift that your lady love can use anywhere, anytime. This classy leather bag is a stylish looking piece that she can carry to work and team up with both western and ethnic looks. It comes with an extra sling, so you wear it as a crossbody bag too.

Price: Rs 1199

Rose Bouquet

It's never too late to gift her a bouquet of roses and speak with an open heart. Flowers have their own language. They convey happiness, love, joy, glee, as well as sympathy. Gifting flowers on special occasions enhances every feeling and emotion by manifolds.

Price: Rs 849

Crystal Ring

How about surprising your girl with a ring and red rose? It's sure going to fill her heart with love for you. Even if you are in a long-distance relationship, this gift will make your presence felt and also amplify her excitement for the rest of the day.

Price: Rs 259

Chocolate Tray

This assorted chocolate box will be a delicious gift box that you can give her while on a date tonight. Giving a special gift on date night will leave her speechless and this yummy chocolatey gift will love to spice up the romantic mood of the day.

Price: Rs 799

Valentine’s gift set

Paint the town red with your romance, this gift set is exactly what you need for that. It consists of a pillow cover, ceramic coffee mug, handmade wool knitted heart hanging and a game card all in the bright red colour featuring romantic texts.

Price: Rs 599

Chocolate Gift Pack

Chocolates tell stories of love and the sweetness of romance. It helps release the same hormones that evoke when you kiss your girl. Gift your loved one this beautifully packaged luxury chocolates gift pack of dark chocolates and milk chocolate bars to make the occasion even more special.

Price: Rs 1316

Women’s Watch

Time is an important factor in any relationship and trust me when I tell you, the more time you give to each other, the better the bond builds. Watch the essence of time, promise to be with her forever just like time on earth.

Price: Rs 1247

