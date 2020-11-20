Have a look at THESE 5 Rugs that will instantly make your home a warmer and comfier place for the winters

Rugs are the ultimate solution for making a home look warm and comfortable. There are various types of rugs for every room. Check out these 5 types of rugs that suit every need.

Home is where the heart is. This saying is true, we all look forward to coming back home after a long day at work, to relax and unwind. While it is undoubtedly our family that makes a house a home. Our home interiors too play a role in it. Our home needs love and attention. Be it changing our decor from time to time or just adding a few cosy items.

When it comes to making our home cosy and warm, rugs are the best option. Adding a rug instantly makes your home look warm and comfortable. Different rugs suit different interiors, so here are 5 types of rugs to make your home a warmer and comfier place.

Shaggy rugs

Shaggy rugs are the comfiest rugs possible. Walking barefoot on them is heavenly. Choose a warm coloured shaggy rug and keep it next to your bed to indulge in ultimate comfort.

Vintage rugs

These rugs are best for living rooms. Keeping a rug with an old-world charm in the living room will make the room look cosy and compact and ideal for winters.

Chataai

Chataais are for days when you just want to relax on the floor and take it easy. Roll out your favourite childhood chataai to bring in the nostalgia and old memories.

Area rugs

Area rugs are rugs that cover only a part of the floor. They can be used in little corners to add some colour and warmth to the room.

Dhurrie

Dhurries are handwoven flat carpets, these are durable and available in a variety of colours. They are reversible and quick to clean. They can be placed in the study room to give the place a relaxed, laidback vibe.

Credits :Pexels

