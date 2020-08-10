Have open shelves in your kitchen? Here’s how to organise them in the correct way

Looking for ways to organise open shelving? Here are some organising tips to help you make your kitchen look chic.

Open shelving is an easy and simple way to upgrade your house kitchen. They are a common option in modern households today. Not only does it give your kitchen a chic and eclectic vibe, but it is also an effective way to open up your kitchen. However, it can be tricky to clean and organize it properly. If not maintained properly, the stuff on the shelves can look filthy.

If you happen to have open shelving instead of closed cabinets in your house and want to keep them organised, then this article is for you. Yes, it can be challenging, but it’s not impossible. There are plenty of ways to make your open kitchen shelves look clean and stylish.

Here’s how you to organise your open kitchen shelves.

1- Refrain from displaying unattractive items in open shelves. To make it look presentable, you can fill them with attractive items that you seldom use.

2- As a general use, keep the stuff you use a lot in the lowest shelf for easy access and the items you rarely use in the highest shelves.

3- Don’t try to include too many different colours or styles in one cabinet as it can make it look chaotic. So, it is time to rid of the mismatched dishes and buy some colour-coordinated ones.

4- Avoid storing food item in open shelves unless you have containers that look attractive.

5- One way to store items here is by adding a wooden touch to it. Think wooden bowl and utensils, or some other material that will make the space look more stylish.

6- If you really want to be organised then you should separate the shelving out into sections. For instance, you can use one section for cookbooks, another for coffee supplies and so on.

7- Avoid putting appliances and plastic on your shelves unless you have extremely cute cooking gadgets in your house.

8- Don’t overload the shelves as they will make your kitchen feel cluttered. And don’t forget to clean your space to keep the dust away.

