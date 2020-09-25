Here’s everything you need to know about wood flooring

Thinking of incorporating wood flooring in your abode? From its type to maintenance, read to know everything about wood flooring.

There’s no doubt that flooring is one of the most important factors to consider when decorating the house. After all, it is the floor of the house that take the brunt of our everyday activities. It also enhances the overall look of the house, which is why it is essential to invest in good flooring. While there are hundreds of options to choose from but wooden flooring is one that you brings aesthetic to the house. Plus, it can be beautifully incorporated in any house.

Since you’re here, we are guessing you are looking for flooring options. Yes, it can be overwhelming to choose the perfect flooring of your house, and if wood flooring is what you have chosen, then there are certain things you need to know before you install it in your abode.

Here’s what you need to know about wood flooring.

Consider the types of wood available

Wood flooring comes in a plethora of different wood species and characteristics. For instance, oak is a widely used type of wood perfect for interior decoration. It’s traditional yet modern structure instantly gives the floor a life of its own. Some other popular types of wood flooring include ash, walnut, maple, beech and birch – make sure you select the one that suits you the best.

Consider the design and colour

Different wood species come from different parts of the tree that will give the flooring a unique touch. It will also affect its designs, colours and overall appearance. The surface effect technique also matters which you should consider. Brushing, adding saw or indentation are some of the techniques you should know about.

Installation of wood flooring

After you have picked the wood you like, it is time to install it in your house. While living room, bedrooms are great places to start, you should avoid installing wood flooring in your washroom. You can do it yourself but the best way to install it by hiring a professional.

Mix and match wood flooring

If you’re thinking of installing different woods in different rooms, then you can as the versatility of wood allows you to experiment. However, keep the woods’ undertones, finish, and wood grain in mind to do it properly.

Maintaining wooden floors

While wooden floors are timeless and beautiful, it will only last a long time if maintained properly. Here are some tips to help you maintain wood flooring: - Wipe away any spills immediately to protect your floor from damage as the spilt liquid can cause serious damage to wood. - While small dents and scratches are inevitable, you should prevent it from getting deeper, larger scratches. Remove footwear before walking on the wooden floor and avoid moving furniture or heavy objects to prevent scratching the floor. - Use a soft bristle brush to clean the floor, followed by a wipe to remove stains or marks. Don’t use furniture polish or a steam mop to clean wooden floors. - In case you want to refinish your wooden floors, make sure you choose the appropriate method used to refinish the specific type of floor you have installed in your house.

