Here’s how to correctly place a rug in your house

Read on to know how to buy the right rug for your place and position it the right way according to your space.

Without a doubt, rugs bring necessary warmth and homeliness into a room. The soft cloth beautifully spread across a room has the power to change the décor aesthetically and make it look more snazzy. However, where and how you place the rug is important. Whether you’re moving into a new space or going through renovation, one of the most important steps is to arrange your furniture the right way. The correct placement of the rug can be challenging, but it is not impossible.

But there is good news! Knowing where the rug will look good and with the right planning to arrange your furniture, things might just work out. Plus, it will add personality, style and warmth to the room. If you wish to make a statement with a rug for a particular zone, but don’t know how to position or place it the right way, don’t worry, we are here to help you.

Here’s how to select the right rug to suit your style and place it the right way.

1- Do you want to place it under the furniture? Make sure the rug you select extends under all the furniture of the room you’re placing it. For instance, if you are placing it in your dining room, ensure the rug is enough for the chairs as well as the table.

2- Have the rug centred in the room in a way that you leave equal space on both sides. Ideally, it should be somewhere between 18-24 inches. In case, you don’t have enough space, you can leave a minimum of 8 inches on both sides.

3- Be playful with different hues and patterns. Don’t forget to consider the size, colour and shape of the room and the furniture. There are many inexpensive options available. You can also change it in a couple of years if you want to.

4- Always check the cleaning instructions on any rug that you buy. Some rugs with natural fibre can be too difficult to clean. So, you might have to replace them. You don’t want to splurge on something you have to change every time because you spilt some coffee over it.

5- You might want to show off the most expensive or beautiful rug that you bought and place it somewhere everyone can see. But it is not always the best idea. Avoid placing expensive area rugs where there are likely to be spills and accidents, especially if you have children or pets in your house.

6- Rugs create an optical illusion so, make sure you place it in a way that doesn’t make it look out of place. For instance, too small a rug can make any space look disconnected, whereas, big rugs can make your room look bigger.

