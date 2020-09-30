  1. Home
Here’s how you can clean a rug to make it look new again

Rugs are an important part of home décor. However, they easily get dirty and look dull. So, you need to keep the rugs clean regularly to make them look shiny. Here are the cleaning steps.
Here's how you can clean a rug to make it look new again
Rugs are an important part of your home décor and it enhances the rooms with its design and colours. But regular usage can create a layer of dust on it making it look dull and dirty. So, if you like to use rugs for your abode, then you have to keep them clean regularly.

The cleaning process is different for rugs as it’s heavy and has a different material. So, here are some cleaning tips to wash your rugs to make it look like new again.

How to clean your rugs?

Things you need for the cleaning:

1.Vaccum.

2.Soft bristle brush.

3.Carpet shampoo.

4.Bucket.

5.Hose pipe.

Steps to clean the rugs:

1.First, vacuum the rug thoroughly to loosen up all the dirt from it, so that you don’t have any problem while scrubbing. If you have pets in your home, then get a pet fur attachment to get all the hair out of it. You can also vacuum the other side of the rug if you are cleaning it outside your home.

2.Next is washing the rug. A decent dish detergent with warm water can do this job well, but if you need something stronger, then use as per your rug type:

1.Opt for a gentle cleaner for wool or antique rug.

2.Use baking soda with water to clean a jute rug.

3.For woven rugs, many commercial cleaners are available.

3.Before washing, use the cleaner and the brush on any one corner of the rug to check if they damage the rug.

4.Then, use the sponge or the brush to remove the stains and create a lather with the cleanser. Let your rug sit for a minute. You can scrub your rug few more times to remove old stains.

5.Finally, rinse your rug with the hose pipe or a bucket of water properly.

6.Then, allow it to dry. You should keep your rug on a rack to keep it off the ground for drying. Once, one side is dried properly, then flip it over for the other side.

