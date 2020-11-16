Here’s what a Sagittarius’ bedroom should look like

Sagittarians are eccentric, wild and extremely adventurous. However, they too need their space to relax and unwind. So, check out these various elements that make a Sagittarian’s bedroom.

I f you are born between November 22 and December 21, then you are a Sagittarius. Sagittarians are spontaneous, optimistic, hilarious, fun-loving and brutally honest. They are intelligent and a little eccentric. They are good at saving money so if they are not convinced by something, they will not buy it. They are always seeking inspiration and are extremely passionate and outgoing.

Since, they love travelling and exploring, their abode needs to reflect that. Whether it’s having souvenirs or maps or just a very boho vibe, their bedroom reflects their personality. However, they are also practical and know the value of money, so any unnecessarily expensive items will not suit their space. Here are some features and facets that should be a part of a typical Sagittarian’s bedroom.

Lots of greenery

They love the outdoors and nature. So, to represent their love for nature, their bedroom must have tons and tons of indoor plants and eco-green corners.

A dedicated corner for books

Sagittarians enjoy learning about new ideas and adopting new perspectives and approaches. They love reading books and getting lost in a whole new world.

Vivid colours

Colours like purple, royal blue, red, orange are their favourites. They want to keep things bright and colourful without being loud and in-your-face.

Wanderlust vibe

Since they love travelling, stuff like souvenirs or various collectables that remind them of their trips is something that characterises their humble abode.

Airy, spacious setup

They do not like clutter. They like to keep things casual and open. They love giving a boho vibe to their home with wide-open spaces and a laid back atmosphere.

Credits :Pexels

