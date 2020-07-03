Here's how to install wallpaper to make your abode look chic

Installing wallpapers can completely change the look of your house. Here are some ideas to help you with how you can incorporate wallpaper in your abode.

One of the quickest ways to spruce up any bland room is incorporating wallpapers in it. Wallpapers go far beyond what hung in your grandparents’ room. What once was considered a dated décor idea is now the favourite of many. And why not? Cheeky and colourful patterns are an easy way to lift the energy of any room.

If you thought of incorporating wallpaper in your house will be a tedious job, or you might get tired of it soon, it is time to rethink your decision. Wallpaper might be the game-changer you need to enliven your space. Not just that, it will bring some versatility to your house as well. From colourful patterned wallpapers to floral wallpapers, there are plenty to choose from. If you are not sure how to install one, then we are here to help.

Here are some simple ideas to install wallpaper in your house.

1- If you want to install a wallpaper without making it look overwhelming, then consider covering half the wall. Cover either the top or bottom half of the wall, or you can cover the top half with panelling the bottom half.

2- Accent walls are also an interesting and classic way to cover the walls. Think contemporary designs that complement the setting of the room and your style. Incorporate wallpaper in the whole space to create a chic interior if you are not a fan of accent walls.

3- Make a bold statement by installing wallpaper on the ceiling. Don’t be afraid of exploring the possibilities as modern-day décor is all about experimenting.

4- Don’t install wallpaper in a room with a lot of patterns. If you have printed sofas or curtains in your house, then a strong wallpaper will only make it look like a mess.

5- Too afraid to install wallpaper on the walls? Start with the small space you can think of in your house and move to the walls. This way you will have an idea of what it will look like without putting too much on the stake.

6- Do you have an open space like shelves? Try decorating the inside of your open shelves to bring some aesthetic to your room.

7- You can apply wallpaper in furniture that requires a little bit of an edge. For instance, you can apply wallpaper on a plain lampshade to give it an instant flair. It will be an easy and quick way to give your room a decorative touch.

Share your comment ×