Here’s how to pet-proof your home before you bring home your furry pal

Although getting a pet is a difficult choice, you cannot discount the joy they bring. You must provide a safe refuge for your dogs in your home because they are a part of your family. Both dogs and cats, particularly kittens, can be quite inquisitive. Hence, your pets may be harmed by particular furnishings, windows, and even materials. Therefore, making a commitment to pet-friendly interior design might be a wonderful idea. So, we offer you several suggestions to help you pet-proof your home.