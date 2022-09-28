Here’s how to pet-proof your home before you bring home your furry pal
Although getting a pet is a difficult choice, you cannot discount the joy they bring. You must provide a safe refuge for your dogs in your home because they are a part of your family. Both dogs and cats, particularly kittens, can be quite inquisitive. Hence, your pets may be harmed by particular furnishings, windows, and even materials. Therefore, making a commitment to pet-friendly interior design might be a wonderful idea. So, we offer you several suggestions to help you pet-proof your home.
Kitchens and bathrooms
- Put prescription drugs, household products, chemicals, and laundry supplies on high shelves.
- Keep trash cans covered or enclosed in a cabinet with a latch.
- Examine and seal any crevices or holes in cabinets or under washer/dryer units.
- Before you start the dryer, make sure your cat hasn't hopped in.
- Keep food away from pets because even if the meal itself is safe, the wrapper can be hazardous.
- Close the toilet lid to prevent accidental drowning or ingestion of dangerous cleaning agents. After all, most dogs love to lap up water from toilet bowls.
Living rooms
- Put dangling cables from telephones, TVs, stereos, lamps, and DVD players out of harm's way.
- Store children's games and toys away from where your teething canine might ingest them or choke on them.
- Place trinkets aside until your kitten is coordinated enough not to knock them over.
- Search for dangerous objects like string in all the spaces where your vacuum cleaner won't fit but your puppy or kitten will.
- Put common indoor plants that could be harmful out of harm's way. Remember to include hanging plants that can be jumped on from nearby surfaces.
- Ensure that all heating/air vents are covered.
- Store all sewing and craft supplies, particularly yarn of wool and needles away in cabinets.
Bedrooms
- Keep your shoes and laundry inside of closed doors (drawstrings and buttons can cause major problems if swallowed)
- Keep any medications, creams, and cosmetics away from surfaces that are reachable by pets (like the bedside table)
- Take care not to tuck your kitten inside a dresser drawer or a closet.
- And when you slide chairs or close doors behind you, watch out for paws, noses, and tails.
You can use these tips for keeping your house secure for your kids as well as your animals.
