Here’s how to remodel your home while staying true to its original architecture
Gather information before making any design decisions. Follow these tips to learn as much as you can about your house.
Although your likes and fashions may evolve over time, the architectural style and time period of the construction of your home may have had a significant impact on the design. It's important to be able to update a house while maintaining the integrity of its original architecture. But if you don't have a trained eye, you might not know where to begin, particularly if you're trying to figure out how to decorate historic houses. This should serve as your guidance for letting your home's architecture influence your design choices. Therefore, gather information before making any design decisions. Follow these tips to learn as much as you can about your house:
Check the year and architect of the building
Research what was happening in the world or your neighbourhood when your home was built to take it a step further. To learn more about the design and characteristics of your home, try to get in touch with the architect.
Almost every detail should be observed when you walk around your house
Be on the lookout for elements like mouldings, original door or cabinet hardware, distinctive ceiling details, original tile, stained glass windows, or anything else that might be accurate to the architect's or the period's style.
Look at the permanent features
Here is where you take into account the tangible assets, otherwise known as your home's architecture and other more durable features.
- Do you want to include particulars that echo the original particulars, like elaborate moulding? Or do you choose a sleeker, more modern appearance?
- Here, decisions must be made regarding the tiling, lighting, cabinets, and millwork.
- When you've chosen your strategy, make sure it's applied consistently throughout your house to create a smooth flow.
The colour schemes and tile patterns
Inspiration can be found by looking at styles from the era in which your property was constructed. While a checkerboard tile floor in your 1950s kitchen is certainly not required, some contemporary nods to similar aspects will make your house feel more cohesive. So you can use the colours and flooring to echo the style of the time long gone by.
Select the furnishings you want
You'll outfit your home with soft furnishings, and there are various strategies for doing so. There is no right or wrong decision here; it actually depends on your preferences and style.
- The options include everything from creating a "time capsule" to contrasting modern and antique. Choose furnishings that make you feel as though you are in the first period of your home, for example.
- You can also combine some of the more vintage pieces with more contemporary ones.
- Go for a stark contrast by placing modern furnishings in an antique house or a house with intricate mouldings and architecture.
While there is no right or wrong way to decorate ancient homes, a fusion of vintage and contemporary furniture styles and architectural accents can be pleasing to the eye.
