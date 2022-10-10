Here’s how to remodel your home while staying true to its original architecture

Although your likes and fashions may evolve over time, the architectural style and time period of the construction of your home may have had a significant impact on the design. It's important to be able to update a house while maintaining the integrity of its original architecture. But if you don't have a trained eye, you might not know where to begin, particularly if you're trying to figure out how to decorate historic houses. This should serve as your guidance for letting your home's architecture influence your design choices. Therefore, gather information before making any design decisions . Follow these tips to learn as much as you can about your house:

Check the year and architect of the building

Research what was happening in the world or your neighbourhood when your home was built to take it a step further. To learn more about the design and characteristics of your home, try to get in touch with the architect.

Almost every detail should be observed when you walk around your house

Be on the lookout for elements like mouldings, original door or cabinet hardware, distinctive ceiling details, original tile, stained glass windows, or anything else that might be accurate to the architect's or the period's style.

Look at the permanent features

Here is where you take into account the tangible assets, otherwise known as your home's architecture and other more durable features.

Do you want to include particulars that echo the original particulars, like elaborate moulding? Or do you choose a sleeker, more modern appearance? Here, decisions must be made regarding the tiling, lighting, cabinets, and millwork. When you've chosen your strategy, make sure it's applied consistently throughout your house to create a smooth flow.

The colour schemes and tile patterns

Inspiration can be found by looking at styles from the era in which your property was constructed. While a checkerboard tile floor in your 1950s kitchen is certainly not required, some contemporary nods to similar aspects will make your house feel more cohesive. So you can use the colours and flooring to echo the style of the time long gone by.