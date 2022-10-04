Here’s how to use oriental rugs to give your home a refreshing update

There are many methods to give your living space a "refreshing update" without spending a tonne of time and money on renovations. One of the most straightforward methods to modernise your home is by updating your area rugs. Although a new carpet can seem like a straightforward addition to your space, it actually establishes a new layout for your entire house and can even redefine your floor plan. Here are some tips for decorating with oriental rugs to help you achieve this.

1. Oriental runners and little rugs

Sparsely furnished large living rooms typically come off as impersonal and frigid. A large oriental rug may seem like a great choice, but depending on the rest of the decor, it may completely overpower the space. Incorporating multiple small living room carpets is the best way to make a huge living room look prettier and more inviting.

2. Think About What You Want the Room to Highlight

There are no strict guidelines about the size or colour of the rug you must select if you simply want it to serve as the room's main point and then arrange the rest of the space around it. On the other side, a smaller rug that blends in is perhaps preferable if you want a rug to match the current decor. When buying an oriental rug for your living room, keep this in mind. If the room is still empty, now would be the perfect moment to buy a beautiful oriental rug in any size you like and make it the centre of the room.

Then match the hues and patterns of your furniture, drapes, and other home accents. If your room is already furnished, unless you want to completely redecorate the room, consider the colours and patterns in the room while choosing a rug.