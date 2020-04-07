Here's how you can create a working environment in your home during the lockdown period

Due to the lockdown period, we all have to work from home. But there should be a peaceful environment so that you can do your work without any distraction. So, follow these easy ways to create an office atmosphere in your home.

Working from home has both its pros and cons. Some pros are we can do the work from the bed. We don’t have to deal with the irritating and annoying traffic and pollution. There is no need to eat outside foods. You can do some stretches and walk around the house if you have back pain, etc. And cons are you easily get distracted while working. Your family may expect you to give them some time and often you don’t feel motivated unless you get that work environment.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected India as well because of which the nation is currently under lockdown. Hence, all have been strictly told by the government to work from home. There are high chances that we become late to finish our work due to distraction at home. So, we would suggest you to create a working atmosphere in your room and make it look like your office. This will help you to concentrate and work at your own pace.

Work from Home: You can try these tips to create an office environment in your room.

Choose a place

First, locate a spot where you want to create your own office. Then, clean the area and declutter everything from there. Once you make enough space for it, then make your set-up.

Lighter curtains

Avoid all dark coloured curtains with heavy patterns in them. Instead, use light coloured curtains like white, light green, light pink, light orange, etc. This will let the sunlight enter your room to make you feel energised.

Put an indoor plant

An indoor plant will reduce your stress while working. So, bring a small indoor plant at your workstation like Aloe-vera or an air-plant.

Bring a bean bag or floor sofa in the room

Instead of sitting on a chair for the entire day, you can bring a floor sofa or a bean bag into your room and alternately use the sofa or bean bag.

