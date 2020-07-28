Here's how you can decorate your outdoor space as per zodiac signs

Outdoor space is for relaxation and leisure time. People can spend there several hours to reboot their energy. So, let’s find out how will you decorate this area according to your sun signs.

When it comes to talking about home décor, it also includes decorating the outdoor space as well. This is also an important corner of our house that needs to be organised well. The outdoor space is used for different purposes. There you can create a small garden with several plants, spend your leisure time, create a cosy dining area, etc.

People would like to adorn this space according to their preference and choices. And their choice reflects their personality which can be predicted based on their zodiac traits. So, here’s how each zodiac sign will decorate the outdoor corner of their house.

Decorating the outdoor space of home according to star signs:

Aries

These people are passionate and have a bold personality. So, they will opt for some offbeat colours to paint their backyard. They will try different patterns. They want their outdoor space to look like an extension of their home. If they have a large space in the backyard, they might even use funky furniture to relax.

Taurus

Taureans like comfort. So, they will decorate the space to make it look calm. They will use earthy tones to have that serene look. They may even include a dining table with cosy chairs and grilling area for cooking as well. They will make sure to have everything in place to relax in the backyard.

Gemini

Gemini people will make this space funky as much as possible. They may include different colours to make it look cool. There will be rugs and pillows of different patterns to have an intriguing vibe. They would prefer natural light to enter in the backyard to a great extent. They would opt for light and movable furniture for the outdoor space.

Cancer

Only Cancerians can create a homely feeling in your outdoor space. They will bring the ultimate cosy vibe here with decoration. There will be everything that will make people comfortable. They might use fairy lights to make their guests feel relaxed.

Leo

Leos want to catch everyone’s attention with their outdoor decoration. They will opt for royal colours like golden yellow or purple to make it look more catchy. Long chairs, bar cart, etc. may be their extra additions to this place.

Virgo

Virgos want this backyard to be for both work and relaxation. They would use neutral colours to make the space more open. Along with this, there will be a small garden to add greenery to this corner.

Libra

Librans want balance and harmony in the outdoor space. They won’t overcrowd the area with unnecessary things. There will be plants, small vases with flowers, colourful rugs and some family photos also to make the space look more personal. They want this space to be more lively like their personality.

Scorpio

Darker colour walls and furniture would be the first preferences of Scorpions. They might add small candles and lanterns for the lighting in the backyard. They may also use curtains to create some intimate space there.

Sagittarius

These people like to have entertainment in the outdoor space. They will bring tall lanterns here for the lighting. There will be an audio system or speaker for some good music in the leisure time in the backyard.

Capricorn

Capricorns are the minimalists when it comes to decorating the outdoor space. There will be a couple of chairs, hanging light bulbs, neutral colour walls and a bookshelf for storing books.

Aquarius

You might reuse old items for the garden area of their house. A fire pit may also be noticed in your outdoor space to spend some cosy nights with friends.

Pisces

Dreamy and imaginative Pisceans may like to have a water-body in the outdoor space. A small fountain or a cascading waterfall would be perfect for this area. They will also incorporate light shades to make it look larger.

