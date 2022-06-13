Are you in charge of throwing a baby shower for your best friend but don’t know where to start? Baby showers are the cutest way to shower gifts, love, and blessings to the mom-to-be and her little one. As your best friend is soon embarking upon a new journey and loads of responsibilities, make this day special with a perfect décor, props and treats that will not only cheer her up but also gives her a gala time of unforgettable memories. To ease out the pain of the décor, we bring you stunning ideas that will glam up the entire intimate baby shower while making the celebration all intimate and cosy.

Here's how you can make DIY props for your best friend's baby shower

Paper heartstrings ceiling

Since the idea of floras looks like an outdated one and leaving the classic white walls empty can distress the décor while giving dull vibes, here is something that is completely off-beat and perfectly idealistic for a baby shower party. Adorn the walls with glittering 3D paper cut heart-shaped strings. Cover the whole wall with loosely fitted strings of heart for that chic and adorable look. With a touch of personalisation, this can make the décor more cheerful and happy.

The vibrant ring backdrop

Backdrops are the key to getting those stunning galore of pictures. Also, for a small intimate baby shower, you can easily DIY this backdrop. All you have to do is take a big circle wooden ring and wrap it in a glazing sheet of paper and cover the surroundings with green foliage and florals (match the colour with your décor). In between, you can place the hashtags, names, initials or any quote that you like and your hula hoop backdrop are all set to catch everyone’s eye while making the décor extravagant. Make sure that you accompany the colours with the theme for a more fused look.

The table of treats

Instead of going with big heavy meals, if you want to throw a baby shower in an unusual yet cute way, then you can opt for a table of treats. Natural herbal teas or spicy teas can be the showstopper with multiple cupcakes, cookies, bite-size sweet treats, brownies of multiple colours and many more can be served.

Wall of wishes

A Wall of wishes is a great way to enchant the décor and it will work as a beautiful keepsake for the mommy and the child. This is a super cool, easy and affordable DIY that can be prepared in just a few minutes. All you have to do is cut out the cute animal shape on colourful sheets and string this on a wall with paper clips. You can ask the guests to write their good wishes for the baby.

LED balloons walls

This is one of the unconventional ways to make the walls magical and dreamy. LED light balloons will add a touch of ethereal enlightenment to the indoor baby shower while creating a lasting imprint in the hearts of your guests. These balloons are DIY-friendly and cover the wall with a blend of both small and big ones randomly to jazz up the décor in a very fairylike way. Choose pastel colours like soft pink or white or transparent with yellow lighting for an enchanted look.

