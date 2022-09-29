Here’s why beach weddings hold a special allure for millennial couples

Marriages are considered to be created in heaven! It makes sense that weddings would require meticulous planning and execution given the importance they carry. So how appropriate would it be to celebrate them on a beach, which is wonderful, peaceful, and picturesque? The majority of beaches are the ideal tropical setting for an enjoyable time with your loved ones that may make your wedding memorable for you and your partner as well as all of your guests. Here are the reasons why millennial couples prefer getting married on a gorgeous beach.

1. A Sunset Sangeet

A scintillating sangeet is regarded as one of the most important occasions of a person's pre-wedding functions. Hence, the traditional rituals like sangeet or mehendi celebrate the union of two people and their families. These can be elegantly created to provide you and your visitors with a fun-filled and social time by the beach or poolside. You are free to decide whether to hold your ceremony in a man-made location or in the splendour of nature against the setting sun.

2. Ocean Views in your wedding photography

Personal touches can be added to stunning beach vistas to make your day memorable. It is definitely worth the time to plan the attire and décor and to color-coordinate them to create a magical experience as you unwind and enjoy the relaxing ocean during your phere. You can also have unique wedding pictures with the ocean backdrop.

3. A surf and turf menu for the reception

One of the most talked-about aspects of a wedding ceremony is the cuisine, which is essential to its success. Expert chefs can offer mouthwatering seafood that will linger on your visitors' taste buds, whether your cuisine is traditional or fusion. Whether you desire a traditional Indian wedding or an Indo-Western one, every element may be painstakingly designed to reflect your vision, from the flowers to the music.