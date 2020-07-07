Highlight Walls: Follow THESE tips and ideas for your next accent wall

Highlight Walls: Planning to get an accent wall? Follow this quick guide before you select the wall or paint colour. Read on to know more.

During this lockdown and quarantine period, many are relatively free and utilising the time by pursuing hobbies and projects that they always wanted to do but never got the chance as they have been busy with their other commitments. And many are now changing or starting the pending home decor projects. If you are planning to embark home decor road, then read on as today we are talking about accent walls.

Accent wall aka highlight walls is what you may have noticed in many homes. They are not only stylish but also quite easy to do. You just have to select the wall, paint it as per your choice and decorate it as per the theme. For the unversed, an accent wall in any room brings colour and depth in space and it also gives your room a focal point. One can go as simple as painting a wall or adding decals or intricate mural others.

Are you planning to get an accent wall for your bedroom or any room? Then follow these tips and ideas that may help you.

Don't be shy of using a bold colour for the highlight wall. But make sure to choose the new colour which is co-ordinating and not too off from another setting.

You can paint or use wallpaper to be open to options. You can also opt for a stone or tile accent wall. Extensive shelving, photo gallery, artwork or even a fabric-drapes can work.

It is not mandatory that you have to choose dramatic and bright colours. Even neutral colours can look good.

Highlight walls look best when the adjoining walls are painted in light to medium shade. So, don't forget to balance a strong accent wall with neutral colours on other walls.

Not always you have to go for wall per se! You can go for the accent ceiling as well. As per your theme and taste, go for a soft or vivid colour. White crown moulding will not only create a stylish look but also separate wall and ceiling colours.

If you are confused and don't want anything permanent then you can always go for wallpaper as there is a long-term commitment. Look for wallpaper with pretty designs and colors for a chic style. It is best for renters who want to personalize their homes.

Want you can do apart from a simple wall of paint? You can go for faux finish, add wallpaper, built-in bookcase, fireplace, wall decals, art murals, wood panelling, tiles, and 3D accents among others.

