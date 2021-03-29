  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Holi 2021: 4 Ways to protect your home from getting spoiled this Holi

Worried that you might spoil your precious abode while playing Holi at home? Check out these easy ways to protect your interiors and exteriors from getting stained or damaged while playing Holi.
Mumbai
Holi 2021: 4 Ways to protect your home from getting spoiled this Holi
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The festival of colours is just a few days away, and with the pandemic and the restrictions on social gatherings, most of us will be celebrating this Holi at home with our family members. At such times, it becomes necessary to make necessary arrangements to protect your home and not damage the interiors. 

 

While playing Holi, it is easy to get carried away and not pay attention to the damage that is being caused to the walls and the furniture. So follow these simple ways to protect your home this Holi and safeguard it from colour stains. 

Shift the furniture

 

Shift your furniture to protect it from getting spoiled and to block the wall areas to safeguard them from permanent stains and also to get enough space to easily play Holi at home. 

 

Spread an old sheet or newspapers

 

Cover the path from your living room to the bedroom with a sheet or old newspapers to protect the floors from getting dirty and to not let the dripping water and colour spoil them. 

 

 

Apply oil on touchpoints

 

Apply a coat of petroleum jelly or oil on the frequently touched areas like bathroom fixtures, doorknobs, etc. to not let them get stained from colours. 

 

Stay away from the bedrooms

 

Try your best to not play Holi in the bedrooms as cleaning the bed and the carpets can be a tough task, let alone the struggle of protecting your television and other electronic appliances from the water.

 

 

Also Read: Holi 2021: Post Holi skin care tips from expert for all brides to be

Credits :Pixabay, Getty Images

You may like these
Holi 2021: Post Holi skin care tips from expert for all brides to be
Holi 2021: How moms to be can enjoy the festival of colours?
Holi 2021: 4 BEST songs to get into the spirit of the festival
Holi 2021: Best Quotes, Wishes, Messages and Greetings to share with your loved ones
Holi 2021: Quick and easy Thandai recipe to beat the heat this Holi with expert tips from a dietician
Holi 2021: 4 Traditional and healthy snacks with expert tips from a dietician to make at home
close