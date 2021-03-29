Holi 2021: 4 Ways to protect your home from getting spoiled this Holi

Worried that you might spoil your precious abode while playing Holi at home? Check out these easy ways to protect your interiors and exteriors from getting stained or damaged while playing Holi.

The festival of colours is just a few days away, and with the pandemic and the restrictions on social gatherings, most of us will be celebrating this Holi at home with our family members. At such times, it becomes necessary to make necessary arrangements to protect your home and not damage the interiors.

While playing Holi, it is easy to get carried away and not pay attention to the damage that is being caused to the walls and the furniture. So follow these simple ways to protect your home this Holi and safeguard it from colour stains.

Shift the furniture

Shift your furniture to protect it from getting spoiled and to block the wall areas to safeguard them from permanent stains and also to get enough space to easily play Holi at home.

Spread an old sheet or newspapers

Cover the path from your living room to the bedroom with a sheet or old newspapers to protect the floors from getting dirty and to not let the dripping water and colour spoil them.

Apply oil on touchpoints

Apply a coat of petroleum jelly or oil on the frequently touched areas like bathroom fixtures, doorknobs, etc. to not let them get stained from colours.

Stay away from the bedrooms

Try your best to not play Holi in the bedrooms as cleaning the bed and the carpets can be a tough task, let alone the struggle of protecting your television and other electronic appliances from the water.

