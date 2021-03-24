Holi 2021: How to make your home vibrant for the festival of colours?

Holi 2021 will be celebrated on March 28. So, if you are planning to make your abode colourful and vibrant to give it a perfect Holi vibe, follow these exclusive tips by Bhawana Bhatnagar, Founder, CASA Exotique.

Holi, the festival of colours, happiness and joy, is just around the corner. Soon we’ll be hearing those timeless Holi songs. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 28. Naturally, you’d want your home to reflect your mood and ooze positivity and colour. So, here are some exclusive tips on how to make your abode colourful and vibrant this Holi by Bhawana Bhatnagar, Founder, CASA Exotique.

Colour your walls

Your walls can serve as canvasses where you can put your creativity on display. Pick up bright, vibrant refreshing colours, and add some pop to your space. You can go for a mosaic pattern to achieve that funky look, or you can go for more sophisticated, geometric patterns for a subtle, yet stylish look.

Adorn your home with flowers

You don’t always have to go for artificial colours to adorn your home with the Holi vibe. Flowers are perfect natural artefacts for unleashing colour and funk. Bright coloured flowers like roses, daffodils, lilies, marigolds, etc. can add life to your interiors along with colour.

Pick out colourful pillows, cushions, and curtains

If you do not want long-term commitment and want to make your house colourful only for Holi, then painting walls might not be the best idea. Instead, you can focus on your décor. Get a few colourful cushions and pillow covers and replace your plain curtains with colourful ones.

Lighting

If you want to create a colourful ambience, then get yourself some colourful LED lights. There are so many options to play around with. You can even get remote-controlled LED lights that change colour and can be made to flash and strobe to create a dynamic environment. Traditional colourful lanterns fitted with LED lights are perfect for adding some spice to your home for Holi.

Spice-up the boring ceilings with coloured dupattas

The ceiling is the fifth wall of the room. So, don’t forget it this Holi while you decorate the other four. Tie few colourful dupattas together and hang them end to end to spice-up your ceiling. If you have space and a budget for it, you can hang a classy chandelier to finish the look.

Get new bed sheets

If you are planning on giving your house a complete Holi makeover, you cannot forget your bedroom. Pay a visit to the market and get a couple of flamboyant bed sheets.

Pro tip: While picking the bed sheets, make sure they are made of synthetic and washable fabric. They will be easy to wash if you happen to stain them with colours.

These are just a few ideas to get you started. The best thing about Holi is that there are no hard and fast rules and you can experiment as much as you want. Hence, be creative and inventive with whatever you have this festival.

