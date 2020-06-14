Home Décor: 4 Vastu approved colours to paint the walls of your abode

Are you thinking of painting your home with colours as per Vastu Shastra? Then here is a list of colours that are considered to bring a positive vibe to your house. Check them out right below.

Vastu is an ancient science for creating positivity and bringing prosperity in abundance to the home. There are certain rules to follow to decorate your home based on Vastu Shastra like directions, positions, colours etc. Colours not only in Vastu but in general play a major role in enhancing the positive vibe of the abode.

There are some Vastu approved colours, which are known to be fruitful to adorn your own space with. If you are planning to paint your home walls based on Vastu norms, then here are some colour suggestions that you can opt for. Read on to know them below.

Vastu approved colours for home décor:

Blue

Blue is always one of the most favoured colours in Vastu. It is considered to be associated with tranquillity. So, painting walls with this hue will create great vibes in the room for you.

Green

Green is a soothing colour and associated with nature. So, it is known to give a healing and calming vibe in the abode. This colour is good to paint your living room according to Vastu. But don’t forget to incorporate plants with the décor.

Yellow

In Vastu, yellow represents optimism, wealth and openness. And it’s a great shade to pop up every corner of your room. Apart from creating a positive vibe, yellow is also good for making your room look bigger.

Beige

If you love neutral colours, then beige is the best option to go with. It gives you comfort, relaxation and stability. This colour is also good for living room decoration as per Vastu. You can also bring some beige coloured drapes carpets to incorporate this shade with your existing living room wall colour.

