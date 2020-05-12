Home Décor: 5 ways to give your abode a retro touch

Fascinated with retro themes? Here are 5 ways you can give your home a retro touch.

When we think retro, we broadly think about the style of the 1950s and beyond. Retro could mean different things to different people, but there is one emotion that it brings with it which is universal – Nostalgia. These were the times when things were simpler and held more meaning than they do today. Today, everything seems to be running at a speed nobody is able to catch up with. So, we try to bring back some of the glory in any which way we can.

Today, we are talking about adding retro vibes to your humble abode. From mid-century Scandinavian furniture to the plush fabrics of the 70s, there is plenty to choose from. Retro style usually has a fun, lively feel to it, with wild designs, bright colours and a simple yet bold approach to home décor. The chic and simple retro décor can make a big difference to the ambience of your house.

Keeping the spirits of retro style active, here are 5 ways to give your home a retro touch.

1. Bright and beautiful

The 70s and 80s were all about pastels and chintz. You don’t have to go overboard with it, think simple and add colours where you can. Just adding some bright coloured cushions in your living room can change its look.

2. Vintage Furniture

Vintage décor can give your abode a conventional yet grand touch. They add texture and personality to any kind of space. Plus, when you pair some old pieces with modern ones – it creates a whole different vibe.

3. Accessorise

This is one area where you can go all out. Antique lamps and mirrors, fuzzy rugs, door beads, skate tables, sepia prints and more. The idea should be to add elements of a retro theme, not make it a retro-themed house.

4. Lighting

If you want to add a bit of vintage charm to your house, choose bulbs that give off a warm light. Another great way is to buy floor lamps and lamps with square or tassels to add to the retro vibe.

5. Combining different patterns

Retro is not one style. It is an amalgamation of a variety of shapes, textures and colours that helps create a unique era. If you want to go retro, you will have to give up the inhibitions about mixing different colours and patterns.

