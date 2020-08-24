Home Décor: 6 Affordable ways to spruce up a large blank wall

Looking for ideas to decorate large walls? Don’t be intimidated with a large, windowless wall. You can easily decorate it using these simple décor ideas.

Do you have a big, intimidating, blank wall in your house staring at you? Even if you add a pop of colour, does the wall seem a bit bland? An unadorned space in your house can make it look sparse, which is why we have compiled a list of ideas to make your big, blank wall look beautiful. So, if you are ready to transform the wall for once and all, then go ahead and find some creative ideas to spruce it up in no time. From magazine holders to gallery walls, there are a plethora of ideas to transform your walls. No, you don’t have to break the bank to make it look chic and stylish.

Here are 6 easy and affordable ideas to bring some life to your blank wall without burning a hole in your pocket.

1- Nothing looks more aesthetically beautiful on a blank wall than a piece of art. It doesn’t have to be the most high-end piece you get in the market, you can pick more affordable yet pretty art pieces. Another option is to make a poster-size print of one of your own photographs.

2- Are you into magazines? If yes, then you can install a magazine holder to give the wall an edge. You can even DIY one to save more money.

3- Nothing looks more beautiful than adding some flora to your house. It doesn’t have to be extensive; few matching and evenly spaced plants look amazing as well.

4- If you fill the space just a little bit to make it look chic, then you can go for floating shelves. Floating shelves are a great way to add some life to a bland wall. Plus, it is one place you can add small, beautiful pieces that you have collected over the years.

5- Another great way is to spread a removable patterned wallpaper to make your walls look stunning. Not only are they affordable, but super easy to manage.

6- Gallery wall – how can we leave this one out? It is a fun way of making a very personal statement in your home. A great gallery wall can be just pictures, whether art or photos.

