Home Décor: 6 Colours to paint your abode according to science

Science says there are certain colours for home décor that play a major role on our mental health as well. So, let’s find out those colours to revamp your own space.

Colours play a very major role to enhance your home décor because you decide your furniture, wall art and other decorative items on the basis of that colour to match them well together. There are different types of colours which bear different meaning and are used for different purposes. According to psychologists, colours play a very important role to improve our mood.

They are used to symbolise different themes and meaning. So, next time when you paint your walls with colours, then choose it wisely to enhance the home décor and make it look more lively. Here are some colours for home walls according to science.

Colours for your home décor according to science:

Light pink for busy space

Light pink is a soothing and calming colour. It reminds you to relax and breathe. So, this is the perfect shade for any busy space. But you can mix some pale colours with it like mint or pale yellow to make the shade more vibrant.

Green for earthy feeling

Green is calm, serene and close to nature. So, when you use this hue for your home décor, it tends to make you feel closer to nature. Especially, the spring shade of green is perfect for painting your walls.

Yellow for kitchen

Yellow boosts appetite and energy. Hence, you should always opt for this colour to paint your kitchen. Yellow will increase your enthusiasm and motivation as well.

Deep blue for bedrooms

Blue increases your alertness and protective feelings. You can mix up sky blue with midnight blue to create a bold shade for your bedroom.

Warm white for dining room

Colouring the walls of your dining room with warm white shade will make it more welcoming and inviting for the guests. So, this colour is always good for the dining area.

Citrus orange for home office

Orange is a motivational colour. So, this will work well for your home office walls to make you feel motivated and focused on your work.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×