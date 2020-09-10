Home Décor: 6 Small space decorating ideas to maximise your area

Looking for ideas to maximise your space? Here are 7 tips and tricks you wish you would have known earlier.

Are you not happy how you have decorated your small apartment? It can be challenging to spruce up an apartment when it is the size of an ant, but it’s not impossible. Yes, there are plenty of ways to revamp your cosy space into something more chic and stylish to make the most of it. If you want to fit everything in your apartment, you need to be smart about it.

Don’t worry, it isn’t as frightening as it may seem. Today we are sharing with you some easy tips and tricks that will make your small apartment look spacious in no time. Whether you live in a tiny one-room apartment or a studio apartment, we have some ideas to get you started. These ideas will make your space look bigger and better.

Here’s how to maximise the area in your small space.

1- Choose a smaller dining table, preferably a round one to give your living room more space to breathe.

2- Don’t go overboard with the furniture. Be more resourceful with what you have. For example, you can use a rustic, old chair as a side table and decorate it in a way that won’t make it look messy.

3- Use mirrors – the oldest trick in the book. Invest in a beautiful, stardust mirror to make your space feel larger and airier.

4- Opt for even-toned rooms to make it look spacious. You can play with the colour of the display items in the neutral-toned room.

5- Wall desks are perfect for those working from home. A mounted wall desk will make your room look stylish without taking much of the space.

6- Utilise the space properly by taking bookcases and cabinets all the way up to make it space feel higher than it actually is.

