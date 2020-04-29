Balcony Décor: 6 ways to beautify your apartment verandah

Looking for ideas to beautify your outdoor space? Here are 6 ways to upgrade your apartment balcony.

Who doesn’t love to sit in a cosy balcony while looking at the beautiful sky? Nothing is better than coming back home on a glorious summer evening and relaxing in your balcony with coffee in your hand. But not everyone is blessed enough to have balconies in their city apartments. If you’re lucky enough to have one, then you owe it to yourself to give it a makeover. No, keeping a chair in your balcony isn’t enough!

An unloved balcony is unsightly. So, if you’re someone who has turned their balcony into a graveyard of dead plants, this article is for you. Giving your apartment balcony a makeover might make it your new favourite place in the house. Regardless of the size of your balcony, there are plenty of ideas to help give it a beautiful transformation. With a little creativity, you can change your outdoor space into something aesthetically pleasing.

Here are 6 ways you can beautify your apartment balcony.

1. Add some greenery

Wall planters filled with lush plants will add a great vibe and a pop of greenery in your balcony.

2. Hang a hammock

If you have enough space in your balcony, just hang a hammock in there to get the vacay feels at home.

3. Style it up

Transform your verandah into an urban oasis by adding well-curated furnishing and plants.

4. Woven hyacinth furniture

Adding hand-braided natural material to your balcony immediately makes it look appealing. It will give your outdoor space a rustic yet sophisticated feel.

5. Go for a lounge chair or sofa

An outdoor lounge sofa is for those who want to curl up in the chair with a book to read and a drink to sip while soaking up the sun on a cold winter day– perfect for a soothing retreat.

6. Light it up

Add some fancy lights to your outdoor balcony. From outdoor sconces to lanterns, you will find plenty of options to deck up your space.

