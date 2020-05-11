Home Décor: 8 Tips and ideas to add greenery to your cosy space

If you love plants and are planning to buy them for your home, then you have several options for it. You can place houseplants to revamp your home décor. Here are some ideas given below.

It has always been in trend to decorate your home with plants. They purify the indoor air. There are some popular houseplants, shrubs and herbs as well to incorporate in your home décor. Some flowering plants among them also increase the beauty of the decoration. But how to actually incorporate greenery in your home décor?

You should keep your plants in a way that they will blend well with the theme of your decoration. Different types of plants and pot can be used for it. So, you have to pick up the best one to adorn your own place. So, here we have compiled some unique ways to help you to revamp your place with plants. Read on to know them below.

Tips to add greenery with your home décor.

1- Houseplants can easily soften the edgy décor. So, you can keep them together on a bar cart in your modern apartment to brighten up the space. The best part of it is you can take the trolley to bathroom for watering or pruning them.

2- If you are thinking about incorporating summery feel in your home decoration, then you can put some tropical houseplants for it like cactus, palm trees, succulents, etc.

3- For revamping your coffee table, fill in a small basket with seasonal plants and put it in the centre of the table.

4- You can put small pots of plants on your bookshelf as well. Use the textured ones to give the shelf an eclectic look.

5- Get the organic feeling by putting some herbs in your kitchen like coriander, mint, basil, rosemary, etc.

6- You can make your own hand-tied bouquet with homegrown flowers and keep them in a vase to create a vibrant look for your cosy space.

7- If you don’t have that the budget for your plants, then a single tall plant like palm tree is sufficient to revamp the look. You just need to put the plant in a place where it can get ample sunlight.

8- If you are not good at managing plants, then buy fake houseplants. Artificial greenery with faux trees look great and goes well with any home décor; they look very real. Your focal point for placing them can be the living room. You can also match the colour of the plants with your cushions, etc.

