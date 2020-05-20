Home Décor: 8 Tips to use different colours to pair up with RED

Red is considered to be a loud and bold colour for home décor. But if you use right tactics for it, then red will work like magic. So, here are some tips to use this shade with other hues for home decoration.

Red is a strong and a powerful colour that can be a bit tricky for home décor. But if you can use it in the right way, then it can work wonders for home décor. However, painting the entire wall with red and putting matching furniture with won’t work well. You have to play with red to enhance and brighten up your home décor. Pairing this colour with other hues is be a great idea.

When you pair up red with other colours, it creates a colour blocking pattern and enhances the painted area. But pairing doesn’t mean you can use all the colours. There are certain shades that can look good when merged with red to create a new shade. So, here are some colours to pair up with red for your home décor.

Tips to pair up red with other colours for home decoration:

Red and dark red

Red goes with any other shade of the same colour. So, you can pair it up with dark red or burgundy red colour. Use these two shades to paint stripes on a white coloured wall.

Red with black and white

Red can be combined with black and white as it looks very classy. Try to use darker shades of red with black and white to enhance the home décor.

Red and blue

Red with navy blue can perfectly complement any traditional décor of the living room or kitchen. Opt for deep or bold red hues with warm undertones to mix it up with navy blue.

Coral red with apricot and white

This combination works great for the kitchen area. Coral red ceiling with white cabinets and an apricot coloured wall will take your kitchen décor to another level.

Red with charcoal black

If you have charcoal black coloured wall then opt for red-orange sofa and chairs to complement the charcoal colour of your wall.

Red with purple

If you want to try something bold, then try the purple colour with red for your living room. The ceiling can be purple and walls and sofas can be red colour. This living room décor will definitely speak about your bold personality.

Red and pink

Red and pink match well in different shades. You can try this out for your bathroom. But opt for the muted tone for one of the two shades.

Red and white

Classic red stripes on white walls will make a great statement for your home décor. You can try this out for your bedroom.

