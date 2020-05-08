Home Décor: 9 Ways to add more volume to your abode

Are you planning to redesign your tiny space to add more volume to it? Then follow these easy ways to make it look more spacious by creating some illusions to it.

Space is the prime requirement of every home that gives us the scope of decorating the home with grandeur. Without proper volume, it would look messy and cluttered to bring many decorative items for the home décor. And this is the most common fault people make while redesigning the home. Without having any idea about the volume of the rooms, you tend to zero down on heavy decoration which later causes problems.

But if we can add volume to our space with some easy tricks then it can be utilised for some extra decoration. You can put your favourite decorative piece there. Today, check out some easy tricks to follow to add more volume to your tiny space.

Here's how to add volume to your house:

1- Using the right lights can make a huge difference. So, add some warm lights to your rooms to make it look more spacious. You can also opt for floor lighting, pendant lights or lamps to make it brighter. And make sure you have enough scope to let the natural light come into the rooms as it is also a space-enhancer.

2- If your walls are of neutral shades like cream or beige, then adorn it with different types of artworks. Choose your favourite style of artwork and revamp the walls with them all.

3- For your bedroom, you can decorate the wall at the head of your bed with classic patchwork tiles to accentuate the wall and to add volume to the room. It will also make your bedroom look very cosy.

4- If you are redesigning your home then knock down a few walls to create more space. But do it in the space of the living room, kitchen and the dining area. Entirely, it will look more spacious and create openness.

5- Instead of any dark colours use white, beige, cream for your walls of the living room to create volume. It will make an illusion of a bigger space. This is also applicable for the walls of other rooms.

6- You can put a large mirror at the opposite of the front door of your living room. They will reflect natural and artificial lights to create the illusion of more space.

7- Opt for any light and breezy fabrics for the curtain and other things. And avoid heavy rugs and drapes as they will make the room look like a small box.

8- Cool colours would be the best option for the curtain instead of dark shades for creating illusion of space.

9- Mostly, try to keep it simple as possible. Overdoing with the home décor will make it complicated.

