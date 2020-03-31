Home Décor: Here's how you can decorate your home with candles

Candles play a major role in making your home décor extra gorgeous enhancing the calmness and serenity of the environment. They can also make any decoration look mystic. Nowadays, candles are highly used as a prime part for any home decoration. There are different types of candles which you can use for the decoration according to the theme of your home décor. Some of the types are Votive candles, Pillar candles, Container candles, Tapers candles, Art wax candles, etc. You can use each of them according to your choice to enhance the décor.

But while decorating your home with candles, you have to look after certain things like safety, location of the candles, type of fragrances for scented candles, colours of the candles, etc. to stay safe.

Tips to follow for home decoration with candles.

1- Never leave the burning candles unattended and always place the candle on a fire-resistant surface. Keep it away from any fabrics.

2- If you are thinking to decorate your home with scented candles then mix and match with different kinds of aromas to create a different fragrance. Don’t go for only one aroma for the entire home. This may make you allergic to that fragrance. You can mix up cinnamon with apple fragrance. And remember to not light up the scented candles during meal times.

3- Candles are perfect to decorate coffee tables. So, you can contrast the colours of the candles with your hard-cover books and little flower pots.

4- If you have a fireplace at your home, then you can light it up in a more creative way. Set some pillar candles on top of the fireplace.

5- You can use your dining table to create an innovative home décor with candles. Mix and match different types of candle bars and candlestick holders to give your home an eclectic home décor.

6- Utilise your creativity and make some DIY candle holders. If you have any old heat-resistant glass or cups then fill them up with different tealight candles and use them for the decoration. These creative candle holders will give your home a new charm and exhibit your creativity to your guests as well.