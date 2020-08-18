Home Décor Tips: 8 Smart storage tricks for a tiny bedroom
Bedroom is one of the most important parts of our house. At the end of the day, people relax there and take a sound sleep or a quick nap. So, it’s highly necessary to have a calming and relaxing vibe in this part of the abode to soothe yourself.
But a messy bedroom may have a negative impact on your mind thus ruining your sleep. This is a very common problem for a small bedroom. It might become messy with a lot of clutter that will make the room untidy and smaller as well. Do you want to make your small bedroom tidy, clean and clutter-less? You can use any of these tricks given below.
Easy storage tricks for a small bedroom:
1.Hang all your pants with the belt loops on S-hooks. This will save a lot of space in your cupboard.
2.You can use the upper portion of a wall for shelving and can place several things in them like books, accessories, blankets, etc.
3.If you don’t have space in your bedroom for bedside tables, then opt for a wall-mounted nightstand. You can put your books and night lamp on it.
4.Bring a wardrobe in the room that will use less space for storing and make a statement for your bedroom décor as well.
5.A bed with a storage headboard is what you need if the bedroom is not so spacious. You can store many things in it easily.
6.When there is a crisis for space in your bedroom, then avoid placing different furniture on the floor, rather opt for floating desks. Wall-mounted pieces will be helpful to save space.
7.A mirror with storage cabinet will be great to hang your junk jewellery pieces without investing any more space in the bedroom.
8.Often people put a chair into the corner of the bedroom and start cluttering clothes on it. So, instead of that use a corner wall-mounted rack to put clothes on it for saving space.
