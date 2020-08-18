  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Home Décor Tips: 8 Smart storage tricks for a tiny bedroom

People face many problems when it comes to storing things in a small bedroom. It tends to get cluttered. So, people need some smart storage tricks for their small bedroom.
16249 reads Mumbai
Home Décor Tips: 8 Smart storage tricks for a tiny bedroomHome Décor Tips: 8 Smart storage tricks for a tiny bedroom

Bedroom is one of the most important parts of our house. At the end of the day, people relax there and take a sound sleep or a quick nap. So, it’s highly necessary to have a calming and relaxing vibe in this part of the abode to soothe yourself.

But a messy bedroom may have a negative impact on your mind thus ruining your sleep. This is a very common problem for a small bedroom. It might become messy with a lot of clutter that will make the room untidy and smaller as well. Do you want to make your small bedroom tidy, clean and clutter-less? You can use any of these tricks given below.

Easy storage tricks for a small bedroom:

1.Hang all your pants with the belt loops on S-hooks. This will save a lot of space in your cupboard.

2.You can use the upper portion of a wall for shelving and can place several things in them like books, accessories, blankets, etc.

3.If you don’t have space in your bedroom for bedside tables, then opt for a wall-mounted nightstand. You can put your books and night lamp on it.

4.Bring a wardrobe in the room that will use less space for storing and make a statement for your bedroom décor as well.

5.A bed with a storage headboard is what you need if the bedroom is not so spacious. You can store many things in it easily.

6.When there is a crisis for space in your bedroom, then avoid placing different furniture on the floor, rather opt for floating desks. Wall-mounted pieces will be helpful to save space.

7.A mirror with storage cabinet will be great to hang your junk jewellery pieces without investing any more space in the bedroom.

8.Often people put a chair into the corner of the bedroom and start cluttering clothes on it. So, instead of that use a corner wall-mounted rack to put clothes on it for saving space.

Also Read: Home Décor Tips: How to make your rooms smell refreshing and energising?

Credits :housebeautiful, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement