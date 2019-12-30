Home Decor 2020: Major design, trend forecast for this year that will give your abode a modern twist

Puja Pusalkar, Creative Head at Portico New York talks about the different colour schemes one can try, quick decor tips to keep note of, major design trends that will rule 2020 and more

The whole space of home decor in India has evolved into a line wherein everyone wants their an extension of their personality in their abode. People now are opting for minimalism with a pop of color and soothing aesthetics. Given the sudden burst of nuclear houses and bachelor pads, the way your dwelling is designed speaks a lot of you too. In today's blog, Puja Pusalkar, Creative Head at Portico New York talks about the different colour schemes one can try, quick decor tips to keep note of, major design trends that will rule 2020 and more.

Decor forecast: These are the major design trends that will rule 2020

As seasons change, our living spaces document this passage of time with us. With the start of a new decade on the horizon, traditional design mandates are getting a contemporary update. This transformation is most prominent in the interiors of our homes, with an innovative influx of fresh design ideas to be excited about. Here are the trends that everyone will be talking about this year:

Pattern mixing

Blending big geometrical designs with florals and solids works really well for refreshing the look of a room and making the space more dramatic. Portico’s ‘Mix Don’t Match’ invites you to throw the rulebook away and make your own ones by mixing different patterns and prints together.

Unique rugs

The spirit of experimentation allows you to step away from the confines of conventional designs and have fun with uniquely shaped rugs. Beyond just an accent piece to tie the room together, a statement rug serves as a masterful artwork for the floor.

Organic beauty creates natural luxury

Connect with nature in your homes through succulents and natural décor elements which demand less maintenance. Likewise, botanical prints and earthy colour palettes will be making headway into our homes. Portico’s ‘Havana’ collection offers a playful take on classic tropical patterns.

Colour schemes to try

If you’ve been wondering which colours to invite into your interiors, classic blue serves as a safe bet as it gives the perfect amount of contrast with stately neutrals. The experimental at heart can also take a deep-dive into warm shades of clay and terracotta which create the perfect foil for balancing the feel of the interiors. As the finishing touch, choose sophisticated sage plants that show off the personality of your space.

Quick decor tips that can make a difference to your house

Give your space a quick makeover by rearranging the layout of the furniture to add a new flavour to the interiors.

Choose eye-catching wall accents to create a statement.

Dramatic rugs add warmth and character to the space.

The simplest window treatment can also create a beautiful impact on the space.

Bring the beautiful outdoor colours into your home through plants and botanicals.

Credits :PINKVILLA

Read More