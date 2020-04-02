Home Decor: 6 Simple ways to create an illusion of a brighter room

Worried that your apartment looks dark and gloomy? Take a look at some of the hacks to make it look brighter.

Without a doubt, we put a lot of thought into decorating our house. But sometimes picking up the furniture and throwing away things we don’t want gets us so occupied that we forget about natural lighting. Yes, we understand that you have stocked all your fancy lights but without natural lighting, it might look a bit gloomy. From a tiny apartment to our luxurious one, every house should have good lighting.

Good lighting sets the tones and atmosphere in a room, which even the furniture can’t. And what is better than to bask in natural sunlight. Natural lighting is a brilliant way to bring natural light in your home to make your humble aboard look more inviting.

Here are some easy ways to create the illusion of more natural light in your home, especially when it is lacking in the window department.

Mirrors on the wall

Adding mirrors to the walls from across where the natural light comes in will help make your room brighter. How? Mirrors reflect light which will help make your room more open than it actually is.

Gloss up the ceiling

Opt for the glossy white tone for your ceiling when trying to fake a natural light at home. It will help bounce the light you already have in the room.

Add some greenery

You can always opt for some greenery in your house to make for the lack of natural light in your house. Plant low-tolerant flowers to compliment the beauty of your apartment.

Install some art

If your apartment isn’t too small, then you can go for a big chandelier or a lot of light to make it appear brighter. Go for a piece that is lighter and brighter in colour.

Keep the windows free

Do not put beds, shelves and chairs against the window. You will cover up all the natural light and make your room look even darker.

Up your artificial light game

Of course, you can’t do without some essential artificial lighting, especially in an apartment that looks gloomy already. Quickly put artificial lights in the room that lacks natural lighting. Also, keep in mind the placement – where you place the light is also another important aspect of creating the illusion.

ALSO READ: Home Décor Tips: Here's how you can decorate your home with candles

ALSO READ: Home Decor: THESE are some different decor ideas that you must know about

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More