Home Decor: 7 Different ways to style floating shelves

Floating storage is an excellent decor option when space is scarce. Try these floating shelves ideas to revamp your house in no time.

Nobody likes looking at bare walls all day long! Adding a few elements to the wall can instantly spruce it up. If you can’t decide what to do with a blank wall, turn to the easy-to-hang, floating shelves to add some life to the room. Plus, it is a great place to start testing your interior design skills, especially if you’re new to home décor.

Open shelves are a great way to place the beautiful small pieces that you have collected over the years. Not only will it add to the décor, but make your room look chic and give it an eclectic feel. If you’re not sure how to add personality and style to your room using floating shelves, then you have landed on the absolute right page.

Here are some ideas to help you style floating shelves in your room.

1-One of the easiest and quickest way to style your shelves is to add books and magazines to it. Create a colour story to boost your room’s colour palette or go minimalist by adding few books complemented by small art pieces.

2- Add a little bit of flora to bring life to your abode. Plants will add texture to your room and a pop of colour. You can add some freshness to the room by bringing in some beautiful fresh flowers.

3- Break the rules by leaning your artwork against the wall instead of hanging it. They look stylish and are a practical option for small spaces.

4- Do you have a lot of colourful object in your room or bright coloured walls? If yes, then try to keep the décor neutral to create a balance.

5- If you have neutral coloured walls, then try adding a pop of colour with floating shelves. Yes, you can choose the basic blacks, whites and wood tone, or you can choose something bolder if you want.

6- Create a layered look by mixing and matching bigger and smaller pieces to create a layered look by adding a few large items with some smaller intricate objects.

