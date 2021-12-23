Home decor elements you’ll love if you were in awe of Varun Dhawan's home

Taking a sneak peek into celebrity homes can give you a great insight into their private persona. And Varun Dhawan’s home does precisely that. In an earlier video from his puja-cum-housewarming party, Dhawan gave Anupam Kher a home tour as he flaunted his Mumbai home. Complete with a gym and a stunning walk-in closet, Varun’s home interiors were designed by his mother Lali Dhawan. If you loved the look of his home, then take a look at some décor elements inspired by his abode.

A cosy bedroom in shades of grey

The house was one that Varun purchased in his days as a bachelor, hence black and grey were perfect colours for his room. If you’d like a sleek bedroom that oozes charm to win over the ladies then you may opt for similar hues in your bedroom.

A state-of-the-art home gym

Whether or not you are a fitness enthusiast, having exercise equipment at home can come in handy during a pandemic. So set aside a room from your home for storing your workout gear. Right from your yoga mats to belly ball, barbells and treadmill, it can house all the equipment you need for a fun workout. In case you love to dance, you can have hardwood floors and a mirror extending the length of the wall. This offers you the perfect space that works as a home gym as well as your private dance studio.

A den that doubles up as your office

While every urban home has a den where the man of the house unwinds at the end of the day. The need for a study or home office is greater than ever. Varun’s home brings together these facets with the den acting as his personal study. Equipped with everything from a work desk with a computer to plush couches and armchairs where close friends can relax, this is can be a cherished space in your home.

A well-lit walk-in closet

We’ve all admired Carrie Bradshaw’s close in Sex and The City, and while Varun’s walk-in isn’t as charming, it is certainly practical. You can have a similar one built to facilitate a lot of storage with elaborate racks to hold all your clothes, footwear and bags. Choose intriguing lighting options to grace this space and perhaps consider installing a chandelier.

Which of these elements would you like to incorporate in your home? Tell us.

