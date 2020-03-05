Home Decor: Here’s what the colour of your home speaks about your personality

The colour of our home speaks about our personality. So, choose the right colour for the interior decoration of your home. Check out the different meaning of colours of your home and what they reveal about your personality.

Home is our own cosy place which should suit our personality and define our aura. It reflects our choice and nature. So, choosing the right colour for your home is the prime thing for the decoration. As you know that different colour symbolises a different meaning. So opt for a colour that speaks about your personality, which is more like you. You can also use more than one colour and add some decorating items that will be contrasting with the colour in the wall. So, check out the meaning of different colours of home décor to know which suits well with your personality.

Black

Black interiors of your home express elegance and power. Using this colour for the interior of your home gives an impression of authority and strength.

White

White colour represents peace, purity, clarity and calmness. So, using this colour in your home will represent simplicity and provide calmness in the ambience.

Blue

Blue, the colour of the year 2020, speaks about the personality of the owner of the house. It represents the loyalty and trust of the owner. Blue colour is liked by most of the people to brighten up their own cosy place. This colour is also associated with security and calmness.

Yellow

Yellow colour represents optimism and happiness; so, it’s a great choice for your home interior. This colour will brighten up your rooms enhancing its ambience with positivity. Apart from this, according to studies, yellow colour releases the serotonin hormone in us that reduces the risk of depression.

Orange

Orange symbolises energy, fun, ambition and enthusiasm and this colour is mostly loved by young people. So, this colour in your home interior will act as an eye-catcher as it will make the interior more vibrant.

Red

According to studies, red colour increases our heart rate. So, we should avoid painting the whole wall in red. Rather we can give a dash of red colour in our rooms by putting some decorating stuff of the same colour.

