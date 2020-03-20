Home Decor: Here's how you can decorate your cosy home with cool colours

Thinking about revamping your home? You can try cool colour schemes for it. But you have to be conscious about the cool hues. So, check out the ways of decorating your home with cool hues right below.

Using soothing and cool colours to decorate your home will instantly pop up the look of the room with a vibrant twist. But choosing the right cool hue is not an easy task as you have to choose different shades for different areas of your home. The cool hues will add a new vibe to the rooms. The decoration should be relaxing where you will feel comfortable and calm. And after picking up the correct cool tones, you have to keep in check the decor items in the room like the sofa, pillows, curtains, furniture, wall arts, rugs, etc. So, this guide will help you to decorate your home with cool colour schemes along with matching decorative items. Read on to know more.



Here are the ways to adorn your home with cool colour schemes. Check them out below.

Green walls in the living room

Gorgeous green walls are perfect to give your living room a traditional vibe. Blue decor items will enhance this cooling colour scheme that can be balanced with warm tones of yellow and red.

Blue and grey living room

Deep shades of blue are great for living room. Navy shiplap feature with steel blue sofa and silver-grey carpeting will help you to get the relaxing tone and inviting vibe.

Blue kitchen decor

Blue has been quite in trend for decorating your kitchen area. If you have white walls in the kitchen then blue cabinetry will surely compliment the colour on the wall.

Apple green shade in the kitchen

Apple green shade is energetic and a cool hue is ideal for a kitchen with white walls.

Purple, green and pink colours

Purple, green and pink are cool shades that will complement your traditional living room with a vibrant twist.

White, blue and green for kitchen

White cooking space will look great with fish scale tiles of blue and green colour.

Seascape feature walls

Seascape wall feature can be created with a mixture of yellow and plum (warm colours) and blue and green (cool colours) hues. Cream coloured ceiling and pale grey walls will go great with them.

Cool and pale periwinkle walls

Cool and pale periwinkle hue on the walls will complement the furniture of warm colours. Cool walls with dark coloured wooden vintage-style furniture is always a great idea.

Sky blue colour in the living room

Sky blue colour on the walls of your living room will give you an airy feeling. You can decorate the room with pillows on the couch and table which will match the wall colour.

Green, purple and blue in the living room

Green, purple and blue hues can be used to paint your living room.

Read More