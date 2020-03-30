Home Decor Ideas: THESE are some different decor ideas that you must know about

If you are planning to revamp your house, but don't know which type of decor to choose, then read below to find out some types of home decor that adds a different vibe to your home.

When it comes to our home, we usually tend to play a lot with decor and designs. While we think that there are limited options available when it comes to decor, that's certainly untrue. There are multiple decor options that one can choose from. Be it opting for bright colours or pastel colours- each decor has its own statement and stands out from the rest. Each decor gives out a vibe that makes you feel welcomed.

If you are planning to play with your home decor and don't know much about it, then read below to find out some different types of decor that you can choose from. These decor ideas will help you understand what you exactly need. Here are some different types of home decor that you must know about.

Types of home decor that you must know about.

Traditional decor:

Traditional decor takes you back to the olden times and the colour palette is much inspired by flowers. Shades like peach, pastels, and light greens are mostly used. When it comes to the decor, each item is tailored, matched as per the room's look and is arranged around symmetry.

Bohemian decor:

This decor is inspired by hippie and Moroccan designs. Bohemian decor includes vibrant colours, intricate embroidery, and multiple designs all at once. You might also see light canopies, low beds, ottomans, and loads of pillows and cushions in this decor. Bohemian decors also include a lot of plants.

Zen decor:

This decor is heavily inspired by China, Japan, Vietnam and other Asian countries. This decor focuses heavily on minimal decoration, with rich colours and texture. The colour palette includes light greys, creams, and tans. Asian design also uses bold accent colours, such as bright red, soft pinks, and rich purples. A balance between colours, textures, and sizes is also important in this theme.

Contemporary decor:

Contemporary decor is more about neutral colours and bare minimum furniture. Lighter fabrics, such as silk and cotton, are popular, as are lighter colours in wood and metal. This decor is more about minimalism.

Vintage:

For vintage decor, people usually opt for worn-out furniture, and colours used are also in a shabby chic palette that is lighter and pastel. Upcycling or reusing old materials is also a common theme in vintage decor.

