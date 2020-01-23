Home Decor Shopping: THESE are the best markets in Mumbai to buy affordable home decor items

We all want our home to be a reflection of who we are and in order to do that we need to invest in good home decor items and furniture but if you are on a shoestring budget, you need to know the right market to target for your furniture shopping.

In a city like Mumbai where the rents hit the roof, it's very difficult to find a good home and if you've managed to find the perfect place to stay it means that it's time to invest in some good furniture as well but not all of us can afford to hit a big expensive store to buy all our home decor items which are expensive as well especially after our rent digs a big hole in our pockets. If you're on a shoestring budget and you also need to shop for your home decor or even if you need to redecorate your home in a limited budget then you need to know the right markets to hit in order to buy the best and the cheapest furniture. You don't need to burn a hole in your pocket by spending loads of money on expensive home decor stores or brands or boutiques. You can easily get the best furniture that makes your home seems beautiful and more like your home by going to some of these budget-friendly home decor markets.

1. Crawford Market

There's almost nothing that you won't find in this market. From your garbage bags to your kitchen essentials, this market has it all and it also has loads of variety to choose from. You can find beautiful cushions and bedsheets and quirky lamps and lights and the best kind of crockery in this market.

2. Chor Bazaar

This market sells the best vintage home decor items and if you're looking for a vintage or second-hand furniture or paintings or even something as quirky as a sculpture or lamp or a gramophone or an old telephone, this is the right place to hit because you can easily find it all in this quirky market.

3. Oshiwara Market

The Oshiwara furniture market is one of the most popular markets to buy the best second-hand furniture at affordable rates. You'll find all the furniture you need and you can always bargain and get the best prices on your favourite furniture but you're going to need a lot of time to explore this market because it has quite a lot of variety to offer.

4. Bandra Station Market

Right outside Bandra station, just around the SV road, there are some shops that sell some beautiful furniture and home decor items. You can find all the basic furniture that you need here along with some hand-carved mirrors and lamps and frames.

5. Bangur Nagar Market

This market is located in Goregaon east near the Inorbit mall. You will find numerous store near the mall where you can easily buy good furniture at reasonable rates. You'll get all your basics at dirt cheap rates and in case you don't, know that you can always bargain. This is the best place to get a good deal.

Credits :pinkvilla

Read More