Home Decor: THESE 5 colours will give your bedroom a soothing vibe

Are you planning to change the colour of your bedroom? Check out the 5 colours that will provide the room with a soothing and relaxing look.

Colours have healing, soothing and calming effects on the brain. It can make us feel relaxed and refreshed. The bedroom's colour has to be perfect to give a warm and cool element. But choosing colours for bedroom and dining room is not the same. When it comes to painting up our bedroom, look out for the colours which are auspicious and represent happiness. Read below to find out which colours are beneficial for your bedroom.



Lavender

If you are thinking about the colour purple, then lavender is the perfect shade of it. This subtle colour with its royal presence is a stress-reducing shade. A darker shade of lavender can intensify the walls but a lighter shade will make things soothing.

Soft Green

You can use both warm or cool elements for it to brighten up your bedroom. There are also different shades available on this colour. This colour of nature is a perfect one to give your bedroom a serene look.

Pale Blue

According to studies, the blue colour gives you a soothing feeling. It can lower the heart rate, reduce blood pressure and relax our mind. But avoid pastel baby blue hues which will make your bedroom look like a nursery classroom.



Soft Grey

Soft Grey colour can brighten up your bedroom giving it a calming look and match with your furniture perfectly.



Deep Blue

This rich hue is a perfect shade for giving a calming vibe to your bedroom. As it's a rich colour, instead of covering the entire room with it, use white along with as a contrasting shade to enhance your bedroom.

Read More