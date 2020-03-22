Home Decor: THESE are all the ways you can incorporate a pop of colour to your home

When you get bored with your same home decor, then giving a pop of colour to your rooms can give a new look to any space. You can experiment with different ways to jazz up your place. Check out these tips.

Are you thinking of revamping your room? Then you can give it a new look just by adding some colours to the room. Making a slight change can brighten up the room giving it a vibrant look. There are different ways of adding some extra colours to the room. For example, you can bring a bright coloured furniture or art piece, use some colourful rugs, play with plants and flowers, incorporate different patterns etc. But you have to choose the right hue to pop up the room that will also give it a soothing vibe. Trying out some bold colours is also a good option to revamp the home with a different look. Check out the ways of incorporating a pop of colour to any space of your room.



A colourful rug

Decorate the floor of your room with an elegant rug having a colourful pattern or detail on it. An area rug would be a good option to hide dirt or debris on a specific area fo the floor.



Bright accessories

A bright coloured accessory will always give a pop-up to the room making it look cohesive and balanced. You can use a bright yellow coloured lamp to give a bold look to your room.



Incorporate plants and flowers

A colourful floral arrangement or an indoor plant will be a great idea to bring an organic element to your space. They will add a vibrant hue to your room. Since they are temporary and portable, you can do some experiments with plants and floral arrangements putting them in different locations of your home.



Be artistic

Give your room an artistic look with furniture and accessories like artwork and photography. Keep the surrounding simple with these art pieces to create a gallery-like environment. You can try out some bold prints and mixed media collages.



Single patterned piece

A single patterned or coloured piece can complement a neutral space. Bring a single, attention-getting blanket to give a pop-up to the room.



Single saturated furniture

Use a single saturated piece of furniture to pop up the room. You can bring a bright chair to add some colour to the room.

