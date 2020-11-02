Home Decor tips: 4 EASY and fuss free hacks to style your dinner table for parties this festive season

Always wanted to elevate your parties and leave your guests mesmerised by your home decor? These hacks will ensure your home looks elegant this festive season.

Any good host knows, food is the only half battle when it comes to throwing a dinner party or preparing for the festive season. We all know we eat with our eyes first and we all love it more when the food is laid well or even tastes better when eaten from a beautiful plate. It is odd but true! We all know a beautiful set up or ambience contributes overall to our dinner parties.

The vibe we create be it via candles, cutlery, flowers, lighting, music is the soul of any festive season.

You can dress down or dress up your dinner parties with these easy hacks which will be an instant hit with your family & friends.

Tablecloth

Nothing says ‘special’ more than a beautiful crisp tablecloth. Make sure the tablecloth has no crease and no stains on it. We all love a white crisp tablecloth purely because it compliments all bright colours. One can also ditch a tablecloth if they feel the table parson style or mid-century style of dining table and just use runners to achieve the look. One can use banana leaf as a runner to stand out as well!

Napkins

High-quality paper napkins are more than acceptable for a casual affair, with cotton and linen being a more apt choice for formal dinner. One can simply roll the napkins and tie with Rosemary herbs or jute thread and pin a herb to achieve the look or else can tie a stream of contrasting bright flowers with jute which will look chic. One can simply fold the napkins in half and then place it to the left of the plate or underneath the forks.

Accessories

This is the part that can elevate a regular dinner to a luxury one, if done right. This is the most fun part and one can go wild! Candles, flowers, name cards are some of the options you can use to dress up the table. What we love the most if using fruit and coconut shells to dress up our table. You can use passion fruit, blood orange- pineapple to accessories the table, the colours make it stand out & looks exotic all the way. One can also add flowers to pineapple which will serve as a vase for the dinner table or for that matter a coconut.

Centre grazing

We all want the host to equally enjoy the party after all that work. To make that half part easier we suggest to add a Flatlay Grazing in the centre which is picturesque. Just add a runner and place butter paper on the centre end to end then start adding your dips crackers, crudités, fruits, olives and cheese so one doesn’t have to go in and out of the kitchen during the cocktail hour to get appetisers. Make sure no space is left blank and add leaves flowers to the place to make it look Insta-worthy!

These tips will take all your stress out and leave your guest talking about you.

About the Author: Preeti Rathod is the founder of a Boutique Grazing Company The Theatric Platter.

ALSO READ: 5 DIY Diwali lanterns to brighten up your house this festive season

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Getty images

Share your comment ×