Home Decor Tips: Here's how wall colours can affect kids' behaviour

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

We all love decorating our kids' room and when it comes to colouring the room, we try and get a bit creative. If you are planning to colour your kids room, then read below to find out how some wall colours can affect your kids' behaviour.

Colours not only excite us but they also make sure to take us to a different world altogether. When it comes to colours, they play a key role in home decors. Choosing the right colours not only enhances the look of our house, but they also add more vibrance and style to the house. However, when it comes to the kid's room, picking out the right colour is quite important since it can impact their behaviour. As per research, colours influence our minds and bodies, and when it comes to kids, it's important to choose the colours wisely.

So if you are planning to redecorate your kids' room, then here is something that you must keep in mind while choosing the colours. Read below to find out what some colours have for your child and then pick the right one.

Red colour:

Red colour can not only energize the body, but it also excites the mind and increases heart rate at times. However, as per research, too much exposure to red encourages aggressive behaviour and an inability to focus. Hence, red is a good colour, but it's not the ideal one for a restless child.

Green colour:

This colour has a calming and soothing impact on the child. Scientists claim that green may also improve a child's reading speed and comprehension. Hence, choosing green for your kid's room is a great option.

Blue colour:

Unlike red, blue colour can help to reduce anxiety and deal with aggression. Children who throw tantrums or have other behavioural problems may appreciate the soothing effects of a blue room.

Pink colour:

Pink is usually resonated as a girly colour, but it has a calming feel which is useful for both sexes. However, having pink walls can bug the child in the long term, so try to avoid too much pink and choose some pink accessories instead of painting it on the wall.

Warm colours:

Warm colours define cosiness and comfort and they also make open spaces feel more intimate for young ones. It doesn't mean that you have to choose from the shades of brown and tan, you can use these easy colours as a platform for brighter and more daring shades.

Cool colours:

Lighter cool colours can have a calming effect on children. Plus, many of these colours help small spaces seem a little bit more open. You can always layer these colours to create your shade.

Read More