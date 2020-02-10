Home Decor Tips: Here's how you can make your home cat friendly

Having a cat is like having a baby and you can't live in peace if you don't make your home pet-friendly to suit you furry baby's needs and taste. After all, they're a part of our family and deserve equal importance.

We all know the importance of having a pet child but it's just like having your own 2-year-old who can stir up a storm in the house. For those of us who have cats, we know how difficult it can be to control them an all their crazy antics. Because our furry babies live with us in our homes we need to cat-proof our house just like we would baby-proof a house. Unlike dogs, it's not really possible to control your cats or teach them some manners or tricks. This is mainly because they have a mind of their own and there's nothing we can do to stop them from doing what they want. Every cat has a different personality and nature and the best way to save your home decor from your catty baby is to cat-proof your home decor and ensure that you have a clean and maintained home if you want to escape the judgement of being the crazy cat lady or cat man! After all, no one really fancies walking into a house full of cat hair with shredded home decor! But the real question is how do you cat-proof your home decor?

Here are some tips to make your home decor more cat-friendly.

1. Try to match the colour of your carpet or sofa to the fur of your cat. Cats tend to shed a lot of fur and there's really no way you can stop them from sitting on the couch or the carpet. So, instead of having a white couch with brown cat hair, you could have a brown couch with brown cat hair to camouflage it.

2. Avoid hanging anything delicate on the walls and if at all you do, ensure that you hang it at a height that your cat or cats just cannot reach at all. Hang it up high!

3. Don't keep any delicate showpieces in any place that is easily accessible to your cat. If at all you do want to display showpieces, pick something that's so heavy that they cannot throw it down or stick on the display surface with double tape.

4. Provide your cat with toys and treats and preferably a cat tree to protect your home decor and keep them creative and happy. This way your cat stays engaged and busy with their toys and tree and does not get bored enough to damage your home decor.

5. Leave a window empty for your cats to have some scenic beauty and sunlight. Cats love basking in the sun and enjoy looking out of the window. So, if you plan to decorate your window with anything, just don't! Do not keep any plants near the window or your cat will probably destroy them or just chew them up.

6. Use disposable rugs or invest in cheap rugs. Your cat will probably destroy your rug with their sharp claws and teeth and it's always best to not invest too much in a rug. Pick ones that you can throw away without feeling that pang of pain in your heart!

7. Hide away all your crockery in a nice little display case and avoid keeping anything breakable out in the open. Your cats may not do it intentionally but their quirky habits may end up with a shattered crockery item.

