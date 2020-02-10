Home Decor Tips: THESE are the things you should know about painting a room white

When it comes to painting our house, most of us love white colour. Read below to find out somethings that you must know before painting your house white.

When it comes to painting our rooms, some of us like an experiment with the colour, and most of us like to play safe by choosing a white colour. White colour not only adds class to the room, but it also makes our rooms feel more spacious, clean, quiet and simple. One can never go wrong with white colour and it's also the colour of every person who wants to keep it simple and classy. And if you love white and think that you know all about it, then maybe that's not the case. Since there's more to white paint than you think. For example, tiny variations between white paints can give a vastly different effect on your space.

Here are some things that you should know about painting a room white.

Quite a few paints are pure white:

When it comes to choosing white colour for the paint, we often think that every white colour is the same, but that's not the case. White paints come with bluish, reddish and yellowish undertones. When it comes to choosing paint, they fall into three categories: warm-toned (not too bright or sterile), cool-toned (which add dimension) and gallery whites (which are the purest white paints, used often in art galleries).

White coloured bedroom ensures better sleep:

If you are a light sleeper and don't sleep much, then you should consider painting your room white. An all-white bedroom sets a tranquil and zen ambience which helps you sleep better. As per reports, painting a bedroom a soft white can help you relax and wind down for bed.

A fresh coat of white paint is the most affordable way to renovate your room:

Renovations cost a lot of money, but if you want to get it done with less money, then using white paint is the cheapest and quickest way to renovate a room.

All paints start as white:

All paint starts as white and then has tints added to it. The base of every paint is white, and then as per your requirement, the colour is added to it.

What looks great now might look yellow later:

Our physical sense of colour, smell and touch changes as we get older, which means things that looked and felt good to us when we were younger may not look the same when we turn older.

