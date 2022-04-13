Home decoration items that will spruce up your home this summer

Your home is not only your personal space but also your comfort zone, your very own photoshoot corner and your cosy corner. Irrespective of how big or small your home is, certain cute home decor items are guaranteed to uplift the look of your house and make it look more summery. Even a tiny space can be made into the most beautiful home with the right home decoration items.

Home decoration for summer:

Here we have a list of cutesy home decoration items for summer.

1. Floral Lampshade

We all know just how much difference good lighting can make! This pretty floral lampshade will cast a warm, welcoming summer glow over your living room. This pendant lamp will not only illuminate your home decor but also decorate it with its immense beauty and stunning appeal.

Price: Rs.759

2. Marble Finish Wallpaper

You can use this self adhesive marble finish wallpaper to modernise basically any surface you want. You can enhance the look of your tables, your countertops, and even your wardrobes this summer.

Price: Rs.699

3. Colourful Rug

This colourful rug will not only make your home feel livelier in the summer but is also a great hack to hide the spot that you have been trying to scrub out. Regular cleaning of this rug will extend its life and maintain the appearance. Vacuum clean regularly and thoroughly to remove gritty dirt that can damage the fibres.

Price: Rs.395

4. Chair Covers

Florals and summer go hand-in-hand and there is no debate about it. Add a summery vibe to your regular, boring chairs easily with these floral chair covers. The seat covers are soft, comfortable, durable and wrinkle resistant for most chairs. Now transform your old, worn out chairs into a sophisticated set.

Price: Rs.1399

5. Geometric Tablecloth

Soft pastels are just the vibe we need this summer. This geometric pastel tablecloth will add a more modern touch to your dining table without being too overbearing. The strong weaving of the tablecloth makes it durable and washable. It drapes well on the table and creates an elegant setting. Twill weave of fabric gives it a more lustre and rich look.

Price: Rs.898

6. Wall Decal

Say goodbye to boring white walls this summer! Give your living room or bedroom a decorative look with this birds and trees wall decal. This decal is super easy to stick and you can transfer it on the wall with the help of heat or water. It will make your house look more homey and joyful.

Price: Rs.238

7. Mirror Wall Sconce

If there are those stubborn stains in your wall that you just cannot seem to get rid of, then make use of this mirror wall sconce to cover them. It is made entirely by hand using traditional skills. This handcrafted round plate wall piece will give an elegant look to your home decor.

Price: Rs.674

8. Sofa Cover

Add a floral summer vibe to your sofa and match it with your chairs with this floral sofa cover. If your sofas are starting to look a little worse for wear, this sofa cover will spruce them up. It is made of highly stretchable polyester and spandex fabric that is eco-friendly, durable and stylish giving you a soft and comfortable feel.

Price: Rs.1549

Spruce up the look of your home this summer with these home decoration items that are super affordable and also extremely easy to install. These items will add a warm, summer vibe to your home, making it look cosier and more aesthetic. They are also high-quality and long-lasting.

