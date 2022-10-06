Home renovation secrets you wish your interior designer told you

When it comes to interior design, the proverb "the devil is in the details" is especially relevant. Paying attention to the minute details of decorating is the secret to designing places that are both balanced and aesthetically pleasing. Some of these techniques are so basic that it seems counterintuitive to use them. However, they can significantly alter the appearance of any room as a whole. So, one can always learn how to manipulate patterns for beautifully coordinated interior design .

Make use of patterns

You don't have to stick to a single design in a space; you may effortlessly combine two or three prints. Pay attention to the pattern scale; smaller, busier prints look best on small surfaces, like cushions, or secondary components, like a floor rug. Large, bold designs typically look best on focal points that have white space surrounding them.

Introduce greenery with plants

Indoor plants give any room depth and character, whether you're trying to make a statement or simply want to fill a table or corner that's empty. Plants can lend some much-needed colour to some areas or a touch of freshness to a space decorated in an industrial design. Depending on the style you want to achieve, you can place plants in terrariums, mason jars, cups, or earthenware pots.

The little painting technique

The presence of several artworks over your sofa ensures that your home design is harmonious. Sometimes a single, sizable painting can be too much for a room. Choose a collection of compact artworks that can be grouped together. Instead of hanging paintings in the middle of a sofa if they appear too small, hang them on each side. You'll be astonished at how effective this straightforward home decorating technique looks.