How an air fryer works to simplify your deep frying recipes? Here is the answer bank

Are you a foodie and slowly sliding into the shoes of a health conscious person? No worries now you can indulge in all the oily delicacies that you have been resisting due to the high quantity of oil and other fats. How? With an AIR FRYER in your kitchen! Air fryer will be your savior who will fulfill all of your oily stuff cravings. Be it crispy bhajis, vada pav, samosa, french fries, nuggets or... Oops you are already drooling!

Say goodbye to hunger pangs and get ready to know how an air fryer works

Air fryers work largely on heat and hot air that get surrounds the food. It makes it a lot more crispier and oil free. The heat that rushes in and around the food placed in the fryer basket cuts down your calorie intake by 70 percent. An air fryer doesn't ask for a gallon of oil to make your deep frying recipe a big hit. All you need is an electrical socket to plug in the air fryer.

What is an air fryer? How to use an air fryer? How to cook in a fryer machine without oil? What are the uses of an air fryer? Relax! We will provide you with a bank of answers.

Here is the list of air fryers and their features that could help you understand them better:

1. SOLARA Xtra Large Digital Air Fryer

This SOLARA Xtra Large Digital Air Fryer comes with 8 preset modes for Indian cooking. It has a 5.5 litre fryer basket to place in your food with utmost convenience. It is a digital air fryer that serves you with a healthier version of food. It deep fries food just like your traditional deep frying method and maintains taste and textures. It has a sleek and modern appearance with a rapid 360° air circulation that cooks your food more quickly than ovens.

Price: Rs. 9999

Deal: Rs. 7299

2. Lifelong LLHF421 Fryo Air Fryer

This air fryer comes with a fully adjustable temperature control. With 4.5 litre food basket capacity, this air-fryer serves the whole family. Compared with a traditional OTG oven, it cooks faster and ends with a crispier food surface. This air fryer once switched on heats up in 1 to 2 minutes so that you can save money, time and cut down calories.

Price: Rs. 7500

Deal: Rs. 4399

3. PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer

This air fryer serves you with rapid air frying technology. It has a digital display and a touch panel with 7 preset menus. This one best selling kitchen appliance has the capability to grill, fry, bake, roast as well as reheat your desired food. It cooks food with 90 percent less fats and maintains your health status effortlessly.

Price: Rs. 11995

Deal: Rs. 9270

4. AmazonBasics Air Fryer with Touchscreen Panel

AmazonBasics Air Fryer with Touchscreen Panel comes with LCD touch panel to set temperature and time according to your recipe. The temperature range of 80 to 220 degree celsius and a timer range of up to 1 hour makes this air fryer a must have kitchen appliance.

Price: Rs. 11,000

Deal: Rs. 5999

5. Inalsa Air Fryer

This air fryer will fulfill all of your instant cravings. It comes with 4.2 liters cooking pan capacity, timer selection feature and fully adjustable temperature control. It is an easy to use air fryer that comes with an intelligent knob. Rotate the knob to adjust the timer and temperature according to your cooking needs. Let the knobs take care of your dishes and let the fried food take care of your health.

Price: Rs. 7695

Deal: Rs. 4556

6. Prestige Electric Air Fryer

This air fyer will be your true kitchen companion to cook a wide range of food in an oil free way. Prestige Electric Air Fryer comes with a smoke vent for absorbing unwanted odour and smoke. The even heat distribution technology ensures that your food is crispy in the exterior and juicy in the interior.

Price: Rs. 5998

Deal: Rs. 4535

7. NUTRICOOK by Nutribullet Brush Air Fryer

NUTRICOOK by Nutribullet Brush Air Fryer has a stainless steel digital control panel display. In addition, it comes with a total of 10 preset programs and a built -in preheat function for quick deep frying sessions. It is compact in size and has a sleek design that won't occupy much of your counter space. The air fryer also comes with the helpful Shake reminder, letting you know when to shake the contents for an even fry.

Price: Rs. 8999

Deal: Rs. 6999

8. KENT 1300W Classic Hot Air Fryer

This hot air fryer has the ability to fry, grill, roast, steam and bake your favorite snacks within minutes. The appliance uses up to 80 percent less oil and offers a similar taste as deep-frying. It comes with an easy-to-use temperature control knob to adjust temperature from 0 to 200 degree celsius. The 30 minutes timer with auto cut off shuts down the appliance once the process is done.

Price: Rs. 8000

Deal: Rs. 5555

From the above listicles you must have understood how an air fryer works and the overall working system. To process the answers to your air fryer related questions better you can conclude that an air fryer is 80 percent more healthier than traditional deep frying methods. It cuts down time, money, gas and other harmful health issues birthed by oily food. To satisfy your hunger pangs in a healthy way, bring the best air fryer home.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

