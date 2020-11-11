  1. Home
How to create DIY scented candles at home

Your old discarded candles deserve some love. So, here is a DIY way to utilise those old, dusty candles and make them as good as new.
After the customary Diwali cleaning, we find all sorts of stuff that we forgot we owned, lying around in our house, gathering dust. Whether it is a showpiece or a cutlery set or some old candles. There is a way to utilise those old candles and make them as good as new. They can be used as decor pieces and can be lit to relax those nerves. 

 

These candles can be made at home and can be reused as scented candles to decorate the house and indulge in some aromatherapy. So, follow these 5 steps to make your own DIY scented candles this Diwali. All you need is some old candles, cotton wicks, water, olive oil, aroma oil and candle holders. 

Step 1

Cut the old candle into little pieces and put it in a pan full of boiling water. Melt the wax till it becomes absolutely liquid. 

Step 2

Take the cotton wicks and trim them to your desired height and give them an appropriate shape. Soak these in some olive oil and let it stay soaked for some time.

Step 3

In the melted wax, add some essential oils. You can add any oil that you want. Be it lavender or peppermint or jasmine oil.

Step 4

Pour the melted wax in a container or a candle holder. Before it sets, position the cotton wick in the centre of it and keep holding it till it starts setting. 

Step 5

Let it cool. Place it on your centre table and light it up to begin the aromatherapy and inhale the essential oils and the soothing scent.

