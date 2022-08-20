How to decorate your bedroom to lift your mood

The interiors of our houses are a reflection of ourselves and our personality. It should always reflect positivity and calmness when we enter it. In today’s time, we all have a very hectic schedule and most importantly it is our bedrooms where we seek peace and comfort. For the past 2 years, the pandemic has affected our spaces in many ways. We have realised we should celebrate all the time we have and our bedrooms, they have a special space, so let’s put a little effort and make a space which can truly lift our moods.

Interior Designer Anand Ojha suggests varied tips to decorate the interiors of your bedroom to lift your mood:

HAPPY COLORS

The combination of colours we choose have a huge impact on our moods. The right colours can instantly lift our moods, making us feel relaxed and calm, or cheerful and excited. For example, green, blues, and earthy tones are naturally soothing colours. The palette stays very close to hues you’d find in nature.

Fresh Flowers and Plants

Adding beautiful flowers and green plants will automatically uplift your mood. Various studies have revealed that adding one medium-sized plant to a room improves air quality by up to 25%. “Better the oxygen, better the mood.” It will also add a pleasant smell to the space. Indoor plants in your spaces are not just good air purifiers but also shower so much positivity to your place to make us feel better. Many indoor plants like English ivy, snake plant, area palm, spider plant, and ferns can add a cheerful vibe to the room.

Work of Art

Bedrooms are the most intimate space of the house, lift up the spirit and create a vibe with a colourful painting or a piece of art that is contrasting to the palette of the bedroom. Indulge on a painting with bright colours and exciting forms. In recent years wallpapers have come up with so many patterns and textures, the right choice of wallpaper can instantly bring life to the space. A beautiful range of wallpaper is available in the market to choose from.

Scented Spirits

Keep it fresh with scented candles. Let the room smell pleasant all day. Scent can be extremely effective for lifting up your spirits and triggering happy memories. Buy candles with a floral note such as jasmine or look at sweet cinnamon for a spiced vibe, there are so many ways to make your room smell amazing.

Bring the warmth

Lighting is a very important factor in any space. With the proper selection of lights and their placement we can easily brighten up our bedrooms and can add all the warmth that is needed. Lighting helps in setting the vibe. Simple pendant light adds warmth to the room—and a bit of drama. Go for unconventional pendant lights or lamps in unique shapes or sizes which will give an elegant look to the bedrooms.

Comfort

Comfort is a very important factor of all. Considering we spend a third of our lives in bed, it makes sense to invest in the best bedding and sheets, as these can have a huge effect on the quality of our sleep. Visually bed is the largest piece of furniture and the focal point of your bedroom, so your linens are key to making you smile as soon as you walk in. The linen is super soft and fresh. Perfect for all seasons because it's breathable and keeps you warm in winter as it regulates your body temperature.

First things first, make your bed seriously!

Also Read: World Mosquito Day: 5 Ways to ward off mosquitoes and bugs when you go camping