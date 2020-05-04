How to detox your home? 10 tips to make your abode more hygienic

Home detox is a way of cleaning your home and removing all the harmful particles from it. This purifies the air and makes it safer for kids and babies as well. Read on to know home detoxification process and tips.

We know about detoxifying our bodies. But that is not enough to lead a healthy life. Our abode also needs to get detoxified regularly to remove the germs and bacteria and freshen up the air. Detoxifying means cleansing the body or the home from inside. With the help of the process, all the toxins are removed which are harmful to our health. But we are well aware of detoxification for our body but what about the home detox?



Well, home detoxification is a process cleaning and disinfecting the entire house, purifying the air in it, and getting rid of old things and dust. And like our body, we have to detoxify our homes regularly and this has to be done at least twice a month. If you are about to welcome a newborn, then it’s highly essential for you because the baby needs to breathe in the pure air. So, let’s find out how we can detox our home and freshen up the air to make it a hygienic home.



Tips to detox your home.



1- First of all, get rid of all the old things that have been cluttered in different corners of your home. Because they pile up the dust and it may cause allergies even. It’s better if you can remove, sell or donate those things to get some free space.



2- Cleanse and disinfect the entire home including the surfaces of furniture, floor, doors and windows etc. If possible, then do this with the paintings and other arts as well.

3- Then to purify the air, put some indoor plants in different corners of the abode. They will increase the oxygen level making the environment soothing and refreshing. You can also use flower plants to bring some natural fragrances in it.

4- If you have already put plants at your home earlier, then make sure to clean them regularly by pruning or trimming and spraying water on the leaves.



5- Switch off the air conditioner and open all the windows to let the fresh air enter your rooms. Because indoor air can be five times polluted than the outside air mostly because of the AC.

6- Most of the coat clothes contain quaternary ammonium compounds and nail polish remover has acetone in it. And these are easily absorbed by our towels from the air which may cause asthma. So, wash your towels and other dryer sheets properly, because they come to your skin’s close contact frequently.

7- Hang the dry-cleaned clothes in your balcony or at the terrace for one day or two. Because the clothes contain perchloroethylene for the dry-cleaning process. And inhaling the compound may cause eye and respiratory irritation, headache, dizziness, vision problem, etc.



8- Remove all your fruits from the plastic containers. These containers have a chemical in them called Bisphenol-A, which has harmful effects on our hormones. As per studies, it can increase the risk of obesity and cardiovascular diseases.



9- For the cleaning, you can try your own DIY cleaner rather than using commercial products. Because they also contain chemicals that might be harmful to kids and infants.

10- And for wiping, always use a dry and unscented microfiber cloth. They can attract dirty particles rather than scattering them everywhere.

